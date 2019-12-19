Best Dividend Stocks
Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

BSCK

Price as of:

$21.31 +0.01 +0.05%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

BSCK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.47%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.53

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BSCK DARS™ Rating

BSCK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

181,344

Open Price

$21.31

Day's Range

$21.3 - $21.31

Previous Close

$21.29

52 week low / high

$20.99 - $21.41

Percent off 52 week high

-0.51%

BSCK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BSCK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BSCK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BSCK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.04378

2019-10-21

$0.04515

2019-09-23

$0.04414

2019-08-19

$0.04516

2019-07-22

$0.04552

2019-06-24

$0.04428

2019-05-20

$0.04595

2019-04-22

$0.04384

2019-03-18

$0.044088

2019-02-19

$0.03976

2019-01-22

$0.04369

2018-12-24

$0.05841

2018-11-19

$0.03986

2018-10-22

$0.03577

2018-09-24

$0.04377

2018-08-20

$0.01836

2018-08-02

$0.03744

2018-07-03

$0.03696

2018-06-04

$0.03955

2018-05-02

$0.03655

2018-04-03

$0.0371

2018-03-02

$0.0325

2018-02-02

$0.0407

2017-12-28

$0.046

2017-12-28

$0.0092

2017-12-28

$0.0067

2017-12-04

$0.0344

2017-11-02

$0.0344

2017-10-03

$0.0364

2017-09-01

$0.0348

2017-08-01

$0.0354

2017-07-03

$0.0346

2017-06-01

$0.0384

2017-05-01

$0.0329

2017-04-03

$0.035

2017-03-01

$0.0321

2017-02-01

$0.0417

2016-12-28

$0.0331

2016-12-28

$0.0145

2016-12-28

$0.0002

2016-12-01

$0.0408

2016-11-01

$0.0354

2016-10-03

$0.0376

2016-09-01

$0.0412

2016-08-01

$0.0366

2016-07-01

$0.0381

2016-06-01

$0.0419

2016-05-02

$0.0388

2016-04-01

$0.0419

2016-03-01

$0.0422

2016-02-01

$0.0365

2015-12-29

$0.0522

2015-12-01

$0.0431

2015-11-02

$0.041

2015-10-01

$0.0399

2015-09-01

$0.0432

2015-08-03

$0.0427

2015-07-01

$0.045

2015-06-01

$0.0418

2015-05-01

$0.0424

2015-04-01

$0.0461

2015-03-02

$0.0396

2015-02-02

$0.0408

2014-12-29

$0.0511

2014-12-01

$0.0398

2014-11-03

$0.0457

2014-10-01

$0.0427

2014-09-02

$0.0435

2014-08-01

$0.047

2014-07-01

$0.049

2014-06-02

$0.0461

2014-05-01

$0.0455

2014-04-01

$0.0464

2014-03-03

$0.0441

2014-02-03

$0.0433

2013-12-27

$0.0462

2013-12-27

$0.0025

2013-12-02

$0.043

2013-11-01

$0.046

2013-10-01

$0.045

2013-09-03

$0.046

2013-08-01

$0.042

2013-07-01

$0.043

2013-06-03

$0.035

2013-05-01

$0.05

2013-04-01

$0.046

2013-03-01

$0.039

2013-02-01

$0.052

2012-12-27

$0.055

2012-12-27

$0.036

2012-12-03

$0.042

2012-11-01

$0.058

2012-10-01

$0.049

2012-09-04

$0.045

2012-08-01

$0.057

2012-07-02

$0.052

2012-06-01

$0.056

2012-05-01

$0.045

BSCK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BSCK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BSCK

Stock not rated.

BSCK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.14%

14.97%

1years

BSCK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BSCK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

BSCK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0438

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0452

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0441

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0452

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0438

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0441

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0398

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0437

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0399

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0358

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0438

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0184

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0374

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0396

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0366

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0371

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0407

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0067

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0092

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0364

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0348

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0354

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0346

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0384

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0329

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0321

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0417

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0002

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0145

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0331

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0354

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0412

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0366

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0381

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0419

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0419

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0422

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0431

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0399

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0432

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0427

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0418

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0396

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0511

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0398

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0427

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0464

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0441

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0433

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0025

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0462

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BSCK

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

