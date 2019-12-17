Best Dividend Stocks
Guggenheim BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

BSCJ

Price as of:

$21.08 -0.01 -0.05%

Industry

Other

BSCJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.87%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.39

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BSCJ DARS™ Rating

BSCJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

414,500

Open Price

$21.07

Day's Range

$21.07 - $21.09

Previous Close

$21.09

52 week low / high

$19.82 - $21.15

Percent off 52 week high

-0.33%

BSCJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BSCJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BSCJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BSCJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.03278

2019-10-21

$0.03799

2019-09-23

$0.0399

2019-08-19

$0.04126

2019-07-22

$0.04245

2019-06-24

$0.04086

2019-05-20

$0.04291

2019-04-22

$0.03657

2019-03-18

$0.039488

2019-02-19

$0.03424

2019-01-22

$0.03806

2018-12-24

$0.05587

2018-11-19

$0.03543

2018-10-22

$0.03106

2018-09-24

$0.03947

2018-08-20

$0.01593

2018-08-02

$0.03319

2018-07-03

$0.03281

2018-06-04

$0.03518

2018-05-02

$0.0325

2018-04-03

$0.0325

2018-03-02

$0.0279

2018-02-02

$0.0357

2017-12-28

$0.04

2017-12-28

$0.0082

2017-12-28

$0.0025

2017-12-04

$0.0297

2017-11-02

$0.0296

2017-10-03

$0.0315

2017-09-01

$0.0308

2017-08-01

$0.0305

2017-07-03

$0.0298

2017-06-01

$0.0331

2017-05-01

$0.0282

2017-04-03

$0.0297

2017-03-01

$0.0263

2017-02-01

$0.0343

2016-12-28

$0.0268

2016-12-28

$0.0079

2016-12-01

$0.0322

2016-11-01

$0.0298

2016-10-03

$0.0323

2016-09-01

$0.0358

2016-08-01

$0.0321

2016-07-01

$0.0335

2016-06-01

$0.0355

2016-05-02

$0.0325

2016-04-01

$0.036

2016-03-01

$0.0349

2016-02-01

$0.0307

2015-12-29

$0.0369

2015-12-29

$0.0085

2015-12-29

$0.0003

2015-12-01

$0.0349

2015-11-02

$0.0339

2015-10-01

$0.034

2015-09-01

$0.0351

2015-08-03

$0.0354

2015-07-01

$0.0374

2015-06-01

$0.0337

2015-05-01

$0.0338

2015-04-01

$0.0374

2015-03-02

$0.0321

2015-02-02

$0.0326

2014-12-29

$0.0408

2014-12-29

$0.0094

2014-12-29

$0.0046

2014-12-01

$0.0336

2014-11-03

$0.0365

2014-10-01

$0.0378

2014-09-02

$0.0329

2014-08-01

$0.0378

2014-07-01

$0.037

2014-06-02

$0.0372

2014-05-01

$0.0365

2014-04-01

$0.0378

2014-03-03

$0.0336

2014-02-03

$0.0363

2013-12-27

$0.0365

2013-12-27

$0.0069

2013-12-02

$0.034

2013-11-01

$0.034

2013-10-01

$0.034

2013-09-03

$0.037

2013-08-01

$0.039

2013-07-01

$0.031

2013-06-03

$0.033

2013-05-01

$0.042

2013-04-01

$0.032

2013-03-01

$0.034

2013-02-01

$0.033

2012-12-27

$0.002

2012-12-27

$0.023

2012-12-03

$0.046

2012-11-01

$0.051

2012-10-01

$0.035

2012-09-04

$0.052

2012-08-01

$0.054

2012-07-02

$0.049

2012-06-01

$0.053

2012-05-01

$0.042

BSCJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BSCJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BSCJ

Stock not rated.

BSCJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.56%

-3.48%

1years

BSCJ

BSCJ

BSCJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BSCJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

BSCJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0328

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0399

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0413

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0409

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0429

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0366

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0342

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0381

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0354

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0311

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0159

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0332

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0352

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0279

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0357

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0025

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0082

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0297

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0296

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0308

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0298

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0331

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0282

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0297

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0263

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0343

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0079

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0268

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0322

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0298

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0323

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0358

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0321

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0349

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0307

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0003

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0085

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0369

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0349

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0339

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0351

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0354

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0374

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0337

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0338

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0374

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0321

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0326

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0046

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0094

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0336

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0329

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0372

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0336

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0363

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0069

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0020

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BSCJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

