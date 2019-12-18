Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF

Stock

BSCE

Price as of:

$26.33 +0.03 +0.11%

Industry

Other

BSCE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.05%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.07

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BSCE DARS™ Rating

BSCE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,900

Open Price

$26.39

Day's Range

$26.3 - $26.39

Previous Close

$26.3

52 week low / high

$24.68 - $26.39

Percent off 52 week high

-0.23%

BSCE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BSCE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BSCE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BSCE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.08897

2019-10-21

$0.0926

2019-09-23

$0.08803

2019-08-19

$0.08701

2019-07-22

$0.09338

2019-06-24

$0.08976

2019-05-20

$0.09328

2019-04-22

$0.09349

2019-03-18

$0.091323

2019-02-19

$0.08313

2019-01-22

$0.09153

2018-12-24

$0.13951

2018-11-19

$0.11659

2014-12-01

$0.0003

2014-11-03

$0.0009

2014-10-01

$0.0043

2014-09-02

$0.0056

2014-08-01

$0.0071

2014-07-01

$0.0065

2014-06-02

$0.0075

2014-05-01

$0.0098

2014-04-01

$0.0114

2014-03-03

$0.0101

2014-02-03

$0.0127

2013-12-27

$0.0146

2013-12-27

$0.0058

2013-12-27

$0.001

2013-12-02

$0.014

2013-11-01

$0.015

2013-10-01

$0.016

2013-09-03

$0.017

2013-08-01

$0.019

2013-07-01

$0.018

2013-06-03

$0.021

2013-05-01

$0.023

2013-04-01

$0.021

2013-03-01

$0.02

2013-02-01

$0.022

2012-12-27

$0.028

2012-12-27

$0.004

2012-12-27

$0.001

2012-12-03

$0.026

2012-11-01

$0.029

2012-10-01

$0.025

2012-09-04

$0.028

2012-08-01

$0.03

2012-07-02

$0.028

2012-06-01

$0.03

2012-05-01

$0.029

2012-04-02

$0.029

2012-03-01

$0.031

2012-02-01

$0.032

2011-12-28

$0.01

2011-12-28

$0.03

2011-12-01

$0.033

2011-11-01

$0.035

2011-10-03

$0.032

2011-09-01

$0.036

2011-08-01

$0.032

2011-07-01

$0.037

2011-06-01

$0.036

2011-05-02

$0.03

2011-04-01

$0.036

2011-03-01

$0.027

2011-02-01

$0.039

2010-12-29

$0.034

2010-12-29

$0.005

2010-12-29

$0.001

2010-12-01

$0.036

2010-11-01

$0.04

2010-10-01

$0.036

2010-09-01

$0.04

2010-08-02

$0.016

2010-07-01

$0.03

BSCE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BSCE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BSCE

Stock not rated.

BSCE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

316.88%

0years

BSCE

News
BSCE

Research
BSCE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BSCE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

BSCE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0890

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0934

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0898

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0935

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0913

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0831

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1395

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1166

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0003

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0009

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0043

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0056

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0071

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0065

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0098

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0114

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0101

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0127

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0010

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0058

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0146

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0180

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0010

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0040

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-03

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0330

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0010

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-04

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0340

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BSCE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X