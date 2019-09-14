Best Dividend Stocks
Brother Industries Ltd - ADR

Stock

BRTHY

Price as of:

$37.35 +3.06 +8.92%

Industry

Other

Brother Industries Ltd - ADR (BRTHY)

BRTHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $3.30

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

BRTHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$37.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,000

Open Price

$37.35

Day's Range

$37.35 - $37.35

Previous Close

$34.29

52 week low / high

$28.63 - $41.02

Percent off 52 week high

-8.95%

BRTHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BRTHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

BRTHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BRTHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-09-27

$0.60189

2006-03-28

$0.60024

2005-09-27

$0.446

2005-03-28

$0.402

2004-09-27

$0.418

2004-03-26

$0.411

2003-09-25

$0.269

2003-03-26

$0.243

2002-09-25

$0.223

2002-03-26

$0.156

2001-09-25

$0.153

2001-03-27

$0.16

BRTHY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BRTHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BRTHY

Stock not rated.

BRTHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.88%

1.92%

5years

BRTHY

BRTHY

BRTHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BRTHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

BRTHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5473

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-27

2019-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5542

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5282

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5457

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4271

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4324

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

2017-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3166

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3349

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2925

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

2015-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2401

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-30

2015-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2526

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2342

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2341

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2394

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4606

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5153

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5335

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4767

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4218

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0833

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8941

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2435

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4433

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-29

2008-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0446

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0111

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0649

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6019

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6002

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4460

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4020

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4180

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4110

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2690

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2430

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2230

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1560

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1530

Unknown

2001-09-25

2001-09-27

2001-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1600

Unknown

2001-03-27

2001-03-29

2001-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BRTHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

