Barloworld Ltd - ADR

Stock

BRRAY

Price as of:

$7.77 -0.05 -0.64%

Industry

Other

BRRAY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.76%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.14

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

18.25%

EPS $0.75

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

BRRAY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,553

Open Price

$7.72

Day's Range

$7.72 - $7.81

Previous Close

$7.82

52 week low / high

$7.07 - $10.76

Percent off 52 week high

-27.79%

BRRAY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BRRAY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BRRAY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BRRAY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-06

$0.068889

2019-01-10

$0.160868

2018-06-07

$0.06628

2018-01-11

$0.150718

2017-06-07

$0.058421

2017-01-11

$0.124814

2016-06-08

$0.049056

2016-01-13

$0.088436

2015-06-10

$0.060139

2015-01-21

$0.138322

2014-06-11

$0.063565

2014-01-15

$0.13234

2013-06-12

$0.062321

2013-01-09

$0.142789

2013-01-09

$0.003716

2012-06-13

$0.06215

2012-01-11

$0.103814

2011-06-08

$0.058832

2011-01-12

$0.063628

2010-06-02

$0.020504

2010-01-13

$0.07538

2009-06-03

$0.03891

2009-01-14

$0.12581

2008-06-04

$0.10485

2008-01-09

$0.26649

2007-06-27

$0.23016

2007-03-28

$0.6661

2007-01-10

$0.59671

2006-06-07

$0.19883

2006-01-11

$0.51202

2005-06-08

$0.173

2005-01-12

$0.411

2004-06-09

$0.163

2004-01-07

$0.268

BRRAY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BRRAY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BRRAY

Stock not rated.

BRRAY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.07%

-36.51%

2years

BRRAY

News
BRRAY

Research
BRRAY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BRRAY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

BRRAY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0689

Unknown

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1609

Unknown

2019-01-10

2019-01-11

2019-01-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0663

Unknown

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1507

Unknown

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0584

Unknown

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1248

Unknown

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0491

Unknown

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0884

Unknown

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0601

Unknown

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1383

Unknown

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-02-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0636

Unknown

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1323

Unknown

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0623

Unknown

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0037

Unknown

2013-01-09

2013-01-11

2013-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1428

Unknown

2013-01-09

2013-01-11

2013-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0622

Unknown

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1038

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0588

Unknown

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0636

Unknown

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0205

Unknown

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0754

Unknown

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0389

Unknown

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1258

Unknown

2009-01-14

2009-01-16

2009-02-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1049

Unknown

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2665

Unknown

2008-01-09

2008-01-11

2008-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2302

Unknown

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6661

Unknown

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5967

Unknown

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-02-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1988

Unknown

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5120

Unknown

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1730

Unknown

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4110

Unknown

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1630

Unknown

2004-06-09

2004-06-11

2004-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2680

Unknown

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

BRRAY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

