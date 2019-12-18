Best Dividend Stocks
BOC Hong Kong(Hldgs)

Stock

BNKHF

Price as of:

$3.47 +0.08 +2.36%

Industry

Other

BOC Hong Kong(Hldgs) (BNKHF)

BNKHF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.11%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.14

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BNKHF DARS™ Rating

BNKHF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$3.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,336

Open Price

$3.47

Day's Range

$3.47 - $3.47

Previous Close

$3.39

52 week low / high

$3.31 - $4.66

Percent off 52 week high

-25.54%

BNKHF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BNKHF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BNKHF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BNKHF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-17

$0.0696

2019-05-20

$0.1176

2018-09-17

$0.0695

2018-06-29

$0.0966

2017-09-18

$0.0122

2017-06-30

$0.0799

2016-09-19

$0.0913

2016-06-08

$0.0852

2015-09-17

$0.0684

2015-06-18

$0.0722

2014-09-11

$0.0684

2014-06-13

$0.0584

2013-09-12

$0.0684

2013-05-30

$0.0869

2012-09-06

$0.0684

2012-05-31

$0.07

2011-09-08

$0.0786

2011-05-19

$0.0716

2010-09-09

$0.0501

2010-05-11

$0.0713

2009-09-10

$0.0358

2007-09-06

$0.0534

BNKHF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BNKHF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BNKHF

Stock not rated.

BNKHF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.61%

-16.20%

1years

BNKHF

BNKHF

BNKHF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BNKHF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

BNKHF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0696

Unknown

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1176

Unknown

2019-05-20

2019-05-27

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0695

Unknown

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0966

Unknown

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0122

Unknown

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0799

Unknown

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0913

Unknown

2016-09-19

2016-09-20

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0852

Unknown

2016-06-08

2016-06-16

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0684

Unknown

2015-09-17

2015-09-24

2015-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0722

Unknown

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0684

Unknown

2014-09-11

2014-09-12

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0584

Unknown

2014-06-13

2014-06-16

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0684

Unknown

2013-09-12

2013-09-19

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0869

Unknown

2013-05-30

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0684

Unknown

2012-09-06

2012-09-13

2012-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

Unknown

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0786

Unknown

2011-09-08

2011-09-09

2011-09-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0716

Unknown

2011-05-19

2011-05-25

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0501

Unknown

2010-09-09

2010-09-10

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0713

Unknown

2010-05-11

2010-05-12

2010-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0358

Unknown

2009-09-10

2009-09-11

2009-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4380 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-18

2008-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4870 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2008-05-13

2008-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0534

Unknown

2007-09-06

2007-09-07

2007-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4470 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2007-05-22

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4010 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-09-19

2006-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4800 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-05-17

2006-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3280 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-09-09

2005-09-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BNKHF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

