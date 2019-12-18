Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Stock

BNDX

Price as of:

$58.01 -0.08 -0.14%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

BNDX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.03%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.60

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BNDX DARS™ Rating

BNDX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$58.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,017,857

Open Price

$58.08

Day's Range

$57.98 - $58.09

Previous Close

$58.09

52 week low / high

$54.06 - $59.27

Percent off 52 week high

-2.13%

BNDX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BNDX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BNDX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BNDX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BNDX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.0499

2019-11-01

$0.0516

2019-10-01

$0.0519

2019-09-03

$0.0534

2019-08-01

$0.054

2019-07-01

$0.0545

2019-06-03

$0.0543

2019-05-01

$0.0512

2019-04-01

$0.053

2019-03-01

$0.0462

2019-02-01

$0.0539

2018-12-24

$1.0942

2018-12-03

$0.0518

2018-11-01

$0.0542

2018-10-01

$0.0503

2018-09-04

$0.0508

2018-08-01

$0.0499

2018-07-02

$0.0482

2018-06-01

$0.0471

2018-05-01

$0.0426

2018-04-02

$0.0521

2018-03-01

$0.0431

2018-02-01

$0.0487

2017-12-26

$0.691

2017-12-01

$0.048

2017-11-01

$0.048

2017-10-02

$0.049

2017-09-01

$0.049

2017-08-01

$0.048

2017-07-03

$0.049

2017-06-01

$0.047

2017-05-01

$0.046

2017-04-03

$0.046

2017-03-01

$0.046

2017-02-01

$0.045

2016-12-22

$0.404

2016-12-01

$0.066

2016-11-01

$0.061

2016-10-03

$0.056

2016-09-01

$0.056

2016-08-01

$0.05

2016-07-01

$0.056

2016-06-01

$0.055

2016-05-02

$0.056

2016-04-01

$0.056

2016-03-01

$0.055

2016-02-01

$0.056

2015-12-23

$0.135

2015-12-01

$0.11

2015-11-02

$0.081

2015-10-01

$0.062

2015-09-01

$0.057

2015-08-03

$0.051

2015-07-01

$0.062

2015-06-01

$0.051

2015-05-01

$0.061

2015-04-01

$0.056

2015-03-02

$0.062

2015-02-02

$0.072

2014-12-23

$0.093

2014-12-01

$0.085

2014-11-03

$0.074

2014-10-01

$0.055

2014-09-02

$0.064

2014-08-01

$0.075

2014-07-01

$0.059

2014-06-02

$0.06

2014-05-01

$0.068

2014-04-01

$0.065

2014-03-03

$0.06

2014-02-03

$0.059

2013-12-24

$0.073

2013-12-02

$0.05

2013-11-01

$0.064

2013-10-01

$0.069

2013-09-03

$0.049

2013-08-01

$0.07

2013-07-01

$0.054

BNDX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BNDX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BNDX

Stock not rated.

BNDX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-16.46%

-63.33%

5years

BNDX

News
BNDX

Research
BNDX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BNDX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BNDX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0499

2019-11-27

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0516

2019-10-30

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0519

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0534

2019-08-29

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2019-07-30

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0543

2019-05-30

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0512

2019-04-29

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2019-03-28

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0462

2019-02-27

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0539

2019-01-30

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.0942

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0518

2018-11-29

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0542

2018-10-30

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2018-08-30

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0499

2018-07-30

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0482

2018-06-28

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0471

2018-05-30

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0426

2018-04-27

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0521

2018-03-28

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0431

2018-02-27

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0487

2018-01-30

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6910

2017-12-21

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2017-11-29

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2017-10-30

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4040

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BNDX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X