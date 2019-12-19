Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Stock

BND

Price as of:

$83.87 +0.01 +0.01%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

BND

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.58%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.16

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BND DARS™ Rating

BND

Daily Snapshot

Price

$83.87

Quote Time

Today's Volume

877,966

Open Price

$83.88

Day's Range

$83.83 - $83.89

Previous Close

$83.86

52 week low / high

$78.65 - $85.3

Percent off 52 week high

-1.68%

BND

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BND has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BND

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BND’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.179979

2019-11-01

$0.185305

2019-10-01

$0.181656

2019-09-03

$0.188198

2019-08-01

$0.193413

2019-07-01

$0.194464

2019-06-03

$0.19348

2019-05-01

$0.194785

2019-04-01

$0.199608

2019-03-01

$0.183666

2019-02-01

$0.198345

2018-12-24

$0.198316

2018-12-03

$0.192026

2018-11-01

$0.194369

2018-10-01

$0.183416

2018-09-04

$0.18764

2018-08-01

$0.186858

2018-07-02

$0.181007

2018-06-01

$0.18462

2018-05-01

$0.178358

2018-04-02

$0.01916

2018-04-02

$0.181013

2018-03-01

$0.165345

2018-02-01

$0.176624

2017-12-26

$0.174219

2017-12-26

$0.037

2017-12-01

$0.168434

2017-11-01

$0.172858

2017-10-02

$0.16817

2017-09-01

$0.173519

2017-08-01

$0.17107

2017-07-03

$0.169673

2017-06-01

$0.172209

2017-05-01

$0.167906

2017-04-03

$0.173602

2017-03-01

$0.158376

2017-02-01

$0.168023

2016-12-22

$0.0114

2016-12-22

$0.0243

2016-12-22

$0.169769

2016-12-01

$0.160291

2016-11-01

$0.162502

2016-10-03

$0.160539

2016-09-01

$0.165906

2016-08-01

$0.165464

2016-07-01

$0.164362

2016-06-01

$0.169178

2016-05-02

$0.164101

2016-04-01

$0.172864

2016-03-01

$0.16545

2016-02-01

$0.174455

2015-12-23

$0.053

2015-12-23

$0.176917

2015-12-01

$0.166941

2015-11-02

$0.169471

2015-10-01

$0.164234

2015-09-01

$0.168469

2015-08-03

$0.168775

2015-07-01

$0.163435

2015-06-01

$0.16628

2015-05-01

$0.158798

2015-04-01

$0.0114

2015-04-01

$0.0137

2015-04-01

$0.165468

2015-03-02

$0.161928

2015-02-02

$0.170067

2014-12-23

$0.114

2014-12-23

$0.099

2014-12-23

$0.168283

2014-12-01

$0.166429

2014-11-03

$0.17263

2014-10-01

$0.161171

2014-09-02

$0.178707

2014-08-01

$0.171622

2014-07-01

$0.172243

2014-06-02

$0.178551

2014-05-01

$0.178343

2014-04-01

$0.008

2014-04-01

$0.18177

2014-03-03

$0.172077

2014-02-03

$0.171344

2013-12-24

$0.061

2013-12-24

$0.18043

2013-12-02

$0.175318

2013-11-01

$0.180708

2013-10-01

$0.172346

2013-09-03

$0.171398

2013-08-01

$0.165937

2013-07-01

$0.166912

2013-06-03

$0.164664

2013-05-01

$0.161955

2013-04-01

$0.008

2013-04-01

$0.129

2013-04-01

$0.169296

2013-03-01

$0.155848

2013-02-01

$0.166459

2012-12-24

$0.167

2012-12-24

$0.258

2012-12-24

$0.167743

2012-12-03

$0.167206

2012-11-01

$0.178521

2012-10-01

$0.174482

2012-09-04

$0.183761

2012-08-01

$0.187233

2012-07-02

$0.187263

2012-06-01

$0.186036

2012-05-01

$0.190111

2012-04-02

$0.038

2012-04-02

$0.038

2012-04-02

$0.19979

2012-03-01

$0.19541

2012-02-01

$0.20419

2011-12-23

$0.235

2011-12-23

$0.152

2011-12-23

$0.209125

2011-12-01

$0.203391

2011-11-01

$0.210041

2011-10-03

$0.21366

2011-09-01

$0.213065

2011-08-01

$0.220813

2011-07-01

$0.217238

2011-06-01

$0.22393

2011-05-02

$0.222563

2011-04-01

$0.227816

2011-03-01

$0.211517

2011-02-01

$0.225149

2010-12-27

$0.235

2010-12-27

$0.121

2010-12-27

$0.22683

2010-12-01

$0.219678

2010-11-01

$0.22809

2010-10-01

$0.223134

2010-09-01

$0.225982

2010-08-02

$0.232434

2010-07-01

$0.229451

2010-06-01

$0.244103

2010-05-03

$0.23652

2010-04-01

$0.244632

2010-03-01

$0.233521

2010-02-01

$0.248489

2009-12-28

$0.255191

2009-12-01

$0.244515

2009-11-02

$0.253249

2009-10-01

$0.247681

2009-09-01

$0.260776

2009-08-03

$0.260026

2009-07-01

$0.26393

2009-06-01

$0.267524

2009-05-01

$0.267884

2009-04-01

$0.277554

2009-03-02

$0.274865

2009-02-02

$0.289389

2008-12-24

$0.293998

2008-12-01

$0.296383

2008-11-03

$0.299915

2008-10-01

$0.268699

2008-09-02

$0.288344

2008-08-01

$0.303961

2008-07-01

$0.295793

2008-06-02

$0.281777

2008-05-01

$0.302458

2008-04-01

$0.301328

2008-03-03

$0.291479

2008-02-01

$0.300409

2007-12-24

$0.260949

2007-12-03

$0.306793

2007-11-01

$0.284537

2007-10-01

$0.28265

2007-09-04

$0.294123

2007-08-01

$0.303605

2007-07-02

$0.233496

2007-06-01

$0.257552

2007-05-01

$0.126954

BND

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BND

Stock not rated.

BND

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.08%

-3.10%

2years

BND

BND

BND

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BND

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

BND

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-11-27

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1853

2019-10-30

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1817

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1882

2019-08-29

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1934

2019-07-30

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1945

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1935

2019-05-30

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1948

2019-04-29

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1996

2019-03-28

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1837

2019-02-27

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1983

2019-01-30

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1983

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1920

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1944

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1834

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1876

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1869

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1810

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1846

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1784

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1810

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0192

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1653

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1766

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1742

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1684

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1729

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1682

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1735

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1711

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1697

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1722

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1679

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1736

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1584

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1680

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1698

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0243

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0114

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1603

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1625

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1605

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1659

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1655

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1644

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1692

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1641

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1729

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1655

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1745

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1769

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1669

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1695

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1642

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1685

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1688

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1634

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1663

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1588

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1655

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0137

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0114

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1619

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1701

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1683

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1664

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1726

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1612

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1787

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1716

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1722

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1786

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1783

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1818

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0080

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1721

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1713

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1804

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1753

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1807

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1723

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1714

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1659

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1669

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1647

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1620

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1693

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1290

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0080

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1558

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1665

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2580

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1672

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1785

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1745

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1838

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1872

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1873

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1860

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1901

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1998

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1954

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2042

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2091

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1520

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2034

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2137

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2131

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2208

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2172

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2239

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2226

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2278

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2115

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2251

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2268

2010-12-23

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2350

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2197

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2281

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2231

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2260

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2324

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2295

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2441

2010-05-28

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2365

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2446

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2335

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2485

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2552

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2445

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2532

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2477

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2608

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2639

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2675

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2679

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2776

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2749

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2894

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2940

2008-12-31

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2964

2008-11-28

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2999

2008-10-31

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2687

2008-09-30

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2883

2008-08-29

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3040

2008-07-31

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2958

2008-06-30

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2818

2008-05-30

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3025

2008-04-30

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3013

2008-03-31

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2915

2008-02-29

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3004

2008-01-31

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2609

2007-12-21

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3068

2007-11-30

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2845

2007-10-31

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2827

2007-09-28

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2941

2007-08-31

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3036

2007-07-31

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2335

2007-06-29

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2576

2007-05-31

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

Unknown

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BND

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

