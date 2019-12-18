Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Stock

BLV

Price as of:

$100.96 -0.34 -0.34%

Industry

Other

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

BLV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.16%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.20

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BLV DARS™ Rating

BLV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$100.96

Quote Time

Today's Volume

223,424

Open Price

$101.13

Day's Range

$100.75 - $101.25

Previous Close

$101.3

52 week low / high

$86.22 - $106.07

Percent off 52 week high

-4.82%

BLV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BLV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BLV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BLV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BLV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.266921

2019-11-01

$0.282243

2019-10-01

$0.280154

2019-09-03

$0.285986

2019-08-01

$0.288053

2019-07-01

$0.282598

2019-06-03

$0.283672

2019-05-01

$0.275371

2019-04-01

$0.298129

2019-03-01

$0.292584

2019-02-01

$0.285099

2018-12-24

$0.263241

2018-12-03

$0.285471

2018-11-01

$0.290249

2018-10-01

$0.281099

2018-09-04

$0.291637

2018-08-01

$0.292859

2018-07-02

$0.288214

2018-06-01

$0.294796

2018-05-01

$0.286276

2018-04-02

$0.297431

2018-04-02

$0.14283

2018-03-01

$0.27195

2018-02-01

$0.277179

2017-12-26

$0.293237

2017-12-01

$0.282713

2017-11-01

$0.292972

2017-10-02

$0.287754

2017-09-01

$0.296702

2017-08-01

$0.290085

2017-07-03

$0.281233

2017-06-01

$0.293847

2017-05-01

$0.288267

2017-04-03

$0.291428

2017-03-01

$0.268932

2017-02-01

$0.288687

2016-12-22

$0.1516

2016-12-22

$0.300552

2016-12-01

$0.298624

2016-11-01

$0.292736

2016-10-03

$0.283564

2016-09-01

$0.300705

2016-08-01

$0.336619

2016-07-01

$0.282017

2016-06-01

$0.292006

2016-05-02

$0.29013

2016-04-01

$0.297602

2016-03-01

$0.281523

2016-02-01

$0.301736

2015-12-23

$0.138

2015-12-23

$0.304255

2015-12-01

$0.304472

2015-11-02

$0.301285

2015-10-01

$0.285502

2015-09-01

$0.243411

2015-08-03

$0.318722

2015-07-01

$0.302235

2015-06-01

$0.310346

2015-05-01

$0.298027

2015-04-01

$0.092

2015-04-01

$0.308966

2015-03-02

$0.278529

2015-02-02

$0.309489

2014-12-23

$0.02

2014-12-23

$0.304366

2014-12-01

$0.301018

2014-11-03

$0.30074

2014-10-01

$0.293331

2014-09-02

$0.280024

2014-08-01

$0.303824

2014-07-01

$0.309012

2014-06-02

$0.316426

2014-05-01

$0.300207

2014-04-01

$0.326932

2014-03-03

$0.28396

2014-02-03

$0.319623

2013-12-24

$0.328411

2013-12-02

$0.318638

2013-11-01

$0.318923

2013-10-01

$0.324317

2013-09-03

$0.319591

2013-08-01

$0.327195

2013-07-01

$0.310252

2013-06-03

$0.311388

2013-05-01

$0.30466

2013-04-01

$0.138

2013-04-01

$0.013

2013-04-01

$0.351318

2013-03-01

$0.288146

2013-02-01

$0.310096

2012-12-24

$0.237

2012-12-24

$1.146

2012-12-24

$0.324256

2012-12-03

$0.309891

2012-11-01

$0.321835

2012-10-01

$0.31003

2012-09-04

$0.320718

2012-08-01

$0.320255

2012-07-02

$0.311736

2012-06-01

$0.311187

2012-05-01

$0.319427

2012-04-02

$0.046

2012-04-02

$0.092

2012-04-02

$0.334275

2012-03-01

$0.306972

2012-02-01

$0.299665

2011-12-23

$0.04

2011-12-23

$0.333042

2011-12-23

$0.757

2011-12-01

$0.317642

2011-11-01

$0.323862

2011-10-03

$0.304696

2011-09-01

$0.331195

2011-08-01

$0.344006

2011-07-01

$0.325291

2011-06-01

$0.321486

2011-05-02

$0.327971

2011-04-01

$0.337097

2011-03-01

$0.304228

2011-02-01

$0.333649

2010-12-27

$0.513

2010-12-27

$0.163

2010-12-27

$0.328378

2010-12-01

$0.337852

2010-11-01

$0.343041

2010-10-01

$0.323604

2010-09-01

$0.316016

2010-08-02

$0.340696

2010-07-01

$0.323721

2010-06-01

$0.319759

2010-05-03

$0.330099

2010-04-01

$0.345336

2010-03-01

$0.302758

2010-02-01

$0.342532

2009-12-28

$0.336974

2009-12-01

$0.336946

2009-11-02

$0.335614

2009-10-01

$0.30086

2009-09-01

$0.337529

2009-08-03

$0.328551

2009-07-01

$0.33469

2009-06-01

$0.329962

2009-05-01

$0.334338

2009-04-01

$0.342324

2009-03-02

$0.343168

2009-02-02

$0.343954

2008-12-24

$0.334833

2008-12-01

$0.324564

2008-11-03

$0.328611

2008-10-01

$0.324418

2008-09-02

$0.331138

2008-08-01

$0.328123

2008-07-01

$0.340131

2008-06-02

$0.347177

2008-05-01

$0.336022

2008-04-01

$0.345856

2008-03-03

$0.315029

2008-02-01

$0.347892

2007-12-24

$0.32963

2007-12-03

$0.334456

2007-11-01

$0.322804

2007-10-01

$0.334797

2007-09-04

$0.344719

2007-08-01

$0.283315

2007-07-02

$0.235413

2007-06-01

$0.255293

2007-05-01

$0.300035

BLV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BLV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BLV

Stock not rated.

BLV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.77%

-10.11%

1years

BLV

News
BLV

Research
BLV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BLV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BLV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2669

2019-11-27

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2822

2019-10-30

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2802

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2860

2019-08-29

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2881

2019-07-30

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2826

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2837

2019-05-30

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2754

2019-04-29

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2981

2019-03-28

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2926

2019-02-27

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2851

2019-01-30

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2632

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2855

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2902

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2811

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2916

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2929

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2882

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2948

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2863

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1428

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2974

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2720

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2772

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2017-12-21

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2827

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2930

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2878

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2967

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2901

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2812

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2938

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2883

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2914

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2689

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2887

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3006

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1516

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2986

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2927

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2836

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3007

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3366

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2820

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2920

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2901

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2976

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2815

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3017

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3043

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3045

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3013

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2855

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2434

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3187

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3022

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3103

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2980

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3090

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2785

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3095

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3044

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3010

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3007

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2933

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2800

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3038

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3090

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3164

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3002

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3269

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2840

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3196

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3284

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3186

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3189

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3243

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3196

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3272

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3103

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3114

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3047

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3513

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0130

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2881

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3101

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3243

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.1460

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2370

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3099

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3218

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3100

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3207

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3203

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3117

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3112

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3194

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3343

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3070

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2997

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7570

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3330

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3176

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3239

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3047

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3312

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3440

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3253

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3215

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3280

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3371

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3042

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3336

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3284

2010-12-23

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1630

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.5130

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3379

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3430

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3236

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3160

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3407

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3237

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3198

2010-05-28

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3301

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3453

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3028

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3425

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3370

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3369

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3356

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3009

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3375

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3286

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3347

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3300

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3343

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3423

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3432

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3440

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3348

2008-12-31

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3246

2008-11-28

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3286

2008-10-31

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3244

2008-09-30

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3311

2008-08-29

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3281

2008-07-31

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3401

2008-06-30

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3472

2008-05-30

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3360

2008-04-30

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3459

2008-03-31

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3150

2008-02-29

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3479

2008-01-31

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3296

2007-12-21

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3345

2007-11-30

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3228

2007-10-31

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3348

2007-09-28

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3447

2007-08-31

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2833

2007-07-31

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2354

2007-06-29

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2553

2007-05-31

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

Unknown

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BLV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

