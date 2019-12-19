Best Dividend Stocks
Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF

Stock

BLHY

Price as of:

$24.07 +0.02 +0.08%

Industry

Other

BLHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.32%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.04

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

BLHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

856

Open Price

$24.12

Day's Range

$24.0 - $24.12

Previous Close

$24.05

52 week low / high

$22.51 - $24.37

Percent off 52 week high

-1.23%

BLHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BLHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

BLHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BLHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-20

$0.08661

2019-10-21

$0.08074

2019-09-20

$0.08728

2019-08-20

$0.08686

2019-07-22

$0.08539

2019-06-20

$0.08571

2019-05-20

$0.21454

2019-04-22

$0.11492

2019-03-20

$0.10443

2019-02-20

$0.13144

2019-01-22

$0.06249

2018-12-20

$0.162

2018-11-20

$0.1167

2018-10-22

$0.12093

2018-09-20

$0.10817

2018-08-21

$0.11891

2018-07-20

$0.10093

2018-06-20

$0.10206

2018-05-22

$0.11107

2018-04-20

$0.12329

2018-03-20

$0.09609

2018-02-21

$0.09578

2018-01-22

$0.0713

2017-12-20

$0.08324

2017-12-20

$0.14176

2017-11-20

$0.10583

2017-10-20

$0.09917

2017-09-20

$0.09548

2017-08-21

$0.10062

2017-07-20

$0.09329

2017-06-20

$0.08413

2017-05-22

$0.08023

2017-04-20

$0.07214

2017-03-20

$0.04004

2017-02-22

$0.03233

2017-01-20

$0.00612

BLHY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BLHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BLHY

Stock not rated.

BLHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-21.69%

1years

BLHY

BLHY

BLHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BLHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

BLHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0866

2019-11-19

2019-11-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0807

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0869

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-21

2019-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0854

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0857

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2145

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1149

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1044

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1314

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1620

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1209

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1082

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1189

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1009

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1021

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1111

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1233

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0961

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-22

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2018-01-19

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1418

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0832

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1058

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0955

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1006

2017-08-18

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2017-07-19

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0841

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2017-05-19

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2017-04-19

2017-04-20

2017-04-24

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-03-17

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0323

2017-02-21

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0061

2017-01-19

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-01-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BLHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X