Bankinter - ADR

Stock

BKNIY

Price as of:

$7.52 +0.22 +3.01%

Industry

Other

Bankinter - ADR (BKNIY)

BKNIY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.01%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.23

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

34.72%

EPS $0.65

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BKNIY DARS™ Rating

BKNIY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$7.52

Day's Range

$7.52 - $7.52

Previous Close

$7.3

52 week low / high

$5.72 - $8.45

Percent off 52 week high

-11.01%

BKNIY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BKNIY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BKNIY's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

BKNIY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BKNIY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-27

$0.056521

2019-06-28

$0.06134

2019-03-29

$0.090222

2018-12-28

$0.060005

2018-09-28

$0.060562

2018-06-29

$0.061151

2018-03-27

$0.093616

2017-12-29

$0.059747

2017-09-29

$0.057658

2017-06-29

$0.05424

2017-04-06

$0.059287

2016-12-29

$0.043303

2016-09-29

$0.046619

2016-06-23

$0.04574

2016-03-16

$0.051449

2015-12-23

$0.045943

2015-10-01

$0.046979

2015-06-25

$0.042645

2015-03-19

$0.066336

2014-11-04

$0.026878

2014-07-31

$0.028841

2014-05-01

$0.024228

2014-04-02

$0.001516

2013-12-31

$0.023855

2013-10-09

$0.020121

2013-07-03

$0.018598

2013-04-03

$0.01802249357326478

2013-01-03

$0.018047557840616967

2012-10-11

$0.017948586118251928

2012-07-05

$0.01781555269922879

2012-04-03

$0.025438303341902314

2012-01-05

$0.03125642673521851

2011-06-29

$0.03841902313624679

2011-01-03

$0.0334293059125964

2010-09-30

$0.03762853470437018

2010-06-30

$0.03743894601542416

2010-03-30

$0.03340359897172236

2009-12-29

$0.05644794344473008

2009-09-30

$0.05676799485861182

2009-06-30

$0.05218958868894601

2009-04-01

$0.054994215938303344

2008-12-30

$0.05422814910025707

2008-10-01

$0.046131105398457585

2008-07-01

$0.051658097686375325

2008-04-02

$0.056703084832904885

2008-01-02

$0.05146529562982005

2007-10-03

$0.04809125964010283

BKNIY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BKNIY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BKNIY

Stock not rated.

BKNIY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.51%

-17.89%

2years

BKNIY

News
BKNIY

Research
BKNIY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BKNIY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

BKNIY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0565

Unknown

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0613

Unknown

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0902

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

Unknown

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0606

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0612

Unknown

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0936

Unknown

2018-03-27

2018-03-28

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

Unknown

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0577

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0542

Unknown

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0593

Unknown

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

Unknown

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0466

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0457

Unknown

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

2016-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0514

Unknown

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-31

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0459

Unknown

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0470

Unknown

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0426

Unknown

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

Unknown

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0269

Unknown

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

Unknown

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0242

Unknown

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0015

Unknown

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0239

Unknown

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0201

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0186

Unknown

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

2013-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0180

Unknown

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0180

Unknown

2013-01-03

2013-01-07

2013-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0179

Unknown

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

Unknown

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

2012-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0254

Unknown

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

Unknown

2012-01-05

2012-01-09

2012-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0384

Unknown

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0334

Unknown

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0376

Unknown

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0374

Unknown

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0334

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-04-02

2010-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0564

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0568

Unknown

2009-09-30

2009-10-02

2009-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0522

Unknown

2009-06-30

2009-07-03

2009-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

Unknown

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0542

Unknown

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0461

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

Unknown

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0515

Unknown

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0481

Unknown

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

BKNIY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

