Invesco PowerShares Senior Loan Portfolio

Stock

BKLN

Price as of:

$22.86 +0.05 +0.22%

Industry

Other

BKLN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.58%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.04

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BKLN DARS™ Rating

BKLN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,587,500

Open Price

$22.8

Day's Range

$22.8 - $22.89

Previous Close

$22.81

52 week low / high

$21.59 - $23.01

Percent off 52 week high

-0.65%

BKLN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BKLN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BKLN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BKLN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.08702

2019-10-21

$0.09023

2019-09-23

$0.09345

2019-08-19

$0.09683

2019-07-22

$0.09788

2019-06-24

$0.09885

2019-05-20

$0.0952

2019-04-22

$0.09118

2019-03-18

$0.08543

2019-02-19

$0.09489

2019-01-22

$0.09188

2018-12-24

$0.14204

2018-11-19

$0.08504

2018-10-22

$0.08033

2018-09-24

$0.07913

2018-08-20

$0.08

2018-07-23

$0.08

2018-06-18

$0.07913

2018-05-21

$0.07417

2018-04-23

$0.07164

2018-03-19

$0.07583

2018-02-20

$0.07013

2018-01-22

$0.06604

2017-12-18

$0.0775

2017-11-20

$0.0628

2017-10-23

$0.07

2017-09-18

$0.07006

2017-08-15

$0.06905

2017-07-14

$0.0643

2017-06-15

$0.0631

2017-05-15

$0.06334

2017-04-13

$0.06462

2017-03-15

$0.065

2017-02-15

$0.0675

2017-01-13

$0.07

2016-12-15

$0.08001

2016-11-15

$0.07106

2016-10-14

$0.0825

2016-09-15

$0.0975

2016-08-15

$0.0975

2016-07-15

$0.0975

2016-06-15

$0.095

2016-05-13

$0.095

2016-04-15

$0.09

2016-03-15

$0.086

2016-02-12

$0.084

2016-01-15

$0.0835

2015-12-15

$0.08248

2015-11-13

$0.08081

2015-10-15

$0.08027

2015-09-15

$0.07964

2015-08-14

$0.07852

2015-07-15

$0.07624

2015-06-15

$0.07537

2015-05-15

$0.0744

2015-04-15

$0.07346

2015-03-13

$0.07304

2015-02-13

$0.07389

2015-01-15

$0.075

2014-12-15

$0.076

2014-11-14

$0.08

2014-10-15

$0.08928

2014-09-15

$0.08569

2014-08-15

$0.0838

2014-07-15

$0.08224

2014-06-13

$0.08116

2014-05-15

$0.08102

2014-04-15

$0.08025

2014-03-14

$0.08259

2014-02-14

$0.08348

2014-01-15

$0.08409

2013-12-13

$0.08406

2013-11-15

$0.08434

2013-10-15

$0.083

2013-09-13

$0.083

2013-08-15

$0.09

2013-07-15

$0.0905

2013-06-14

$0.09012

2013-05-15

$0.09213

2013-04-15

$0.09536

2013-03-15

$0.0957

2013-02-15

$0.10025

2013-01-15

$0.10642

2012-12-14

$0.0975

2012-11-15

$0.10027

2012-10-15

$0.10307

2012-09-14

$0.09115

2012-08-15

$0.09103

2012-07-13

$0.10412

2012-06-15

$0.09983

2012-05-15

$0.10476

2012-04-13

$0.10697

2012-03-15

$0.101

2012-02-15

$0.1012

2012-01-13

$0.09984

2011-12-15

$0.11592

2011-11-15

$0.10292

2011-10-14

$0.11557

2011-09-15

$0.086

2011-08-15

$0.08317

2011-07-15

$0.07568

2011-06-15

$0.07726

2011-05-13

$0.076

2011-04-15

$0.07357

BKLN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BKLN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BKLN

Stock not rated.

BKLN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.48%

6.18%

1years

BKLN

News
BKLN

Research
BKLN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BKLN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BKLN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0870

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0902

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0935

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0968

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0979

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0989

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0952

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0912

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0854

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0949

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0919

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1420

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0803

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0791

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0791

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0716

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0701

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2018-01-19

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0701

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0691

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0643

2017-07-13

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0633

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2017-04-12

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-01-12

2017-01-13

2017-01-18

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2016-10-13

2016-10-14

2016-10-18

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

2016-07-19

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2016-05-12

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-02-11

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2015-11-12

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0803

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2015-08-13

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0754

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0744

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2015-04-14

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-03-12

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

2015-02-12

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-01-14

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-11-13

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0893

2014-10-14

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0857

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0838

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0822

2014-07-14

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

2014-06-12

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2014-05-14

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0803

2014-04-14

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2014-03-13

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2014-02-13

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0841

2014-01-14

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0841

2013-12-12

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0843

2013-11-14

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2013-10-14

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2013-09-12

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2013-07-12

2013-07-15

2013-07-17

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0901

2013-06-13

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0921

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0954

2013-04-12

2013-04-15

2013-04-17

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0957

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1003

2013-02-14

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1064

2013-01-14

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2012-12-13

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1003

2012-11-14

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1031

2012-10-12

2012-10-15

2012-10-17

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0912

2012-09-13

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2012-08-14

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1041

2012-07-12

2012-07-13

2012-07-17

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0998

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1048

2012-05-14

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1070

2012-04-12

2012-04-13

2012-04-17

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2012-03-14

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1012

2012-02-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0998

2012-01-12

2012-01-13

2012-01-18

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1159

2011-12-14

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1029

2011-11-14

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2011-10-13

2011-10-14

2011-10-18

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

2011-09-19

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0832

2011-08-12

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0757

2011-07-14

2011-07-15

2011-07-19

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0773

2011-06-14

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2011-05-12

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0736

2011-04-14

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

BKLN

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

