iShares Trust - iShares Global Green Bond ETF

Stock

BGRN

Price as of:

$53.77 -0.47 -0.87%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Trust - iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN)

BGRN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

10.51%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$5.70

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BGRN DARS™ Rating

BGRN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$53.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,000

Open Price

$53.78

Day's Range

$53.76 - $53.83

Previous Close

$54.24

52 week low / high

$50.69 - $58.86

Percent off 52 week high

-8.65%

BGRN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BGRN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BGRN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BGRN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BGRN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.475259

2019-12-02

$0.15311

2019-12-02

$0.337572

2019-11-01

$0.149429

2019-10-01

$0.136604

2019-09-03

$0.124937

2019-08-01

$0.114857

2019-07-01

$0.09791

2019-06-03

$0.089462

2019-05-01

$0.079793

2019-04-01

$0.071033

2019-03-01

$0.064702

2019-02-01

$0.069912

2018-12-18

$0.106802

BGRN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BGRN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BGRN

Stock not rated.

BGRN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

5239.89%

0years

BGRN

News
BGRN

Research
BGRN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BGRN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

BGRN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4753

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3376

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1531

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1494

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1366

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1249

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1149

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0979

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0647

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1068

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Initial

Regular

Annual

BGRN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X