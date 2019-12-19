Best Dividend Stocks
Proximus SA De Droit Public - ADR

Stock

BGAOY

Price as of:

$5.73 +0.01 +0.17%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Dividend Stocks

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Proximus SA De Droit Public - ADR (BGAOY)

BGAOY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.38%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.14

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

36.89%

EPS $0.37

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

BGAOY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.73

Quote Time

Today's Volume

795

Open Price

$5.73

Day's Range

$5.73 - $5.73

Previous Close

$5.72

52 week low / high

$4.82 - $6.25

Percent off 52 week high

-8.32%

BGAOY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BGAOY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BGAOY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BGAOY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-04

$0.068112

2019-04-24

$0.136987

2018-12-06

$0.070027

2018-04-25

$0.148641

2017-12-06

$0.072307

2017-04-25

$0.133931

2016-12-08

$0.062978

2016-04-28

$0.141938

2015-12-09

$0.072158

2015-04-23

$0.143616

2014-12-11

$0.081827

2014-04-16

$0.31549

2013-12-03

$0.090292

2013-04-23

$0.29586

2012-12-11

$0.143897

2012-05-02

$0.299942

2011-12-06

$0.089225

2011-04-26

$0.33733

2010-12-07

$0.089

2010-04-20

$0.315084

2009-12-01

$0.07865

2009-04-13

$0.305558

BGAOY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BGAOY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BGAOY

Stock not rated.

BGAOY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.72%

-37.70%

2years

BGAOY

BGAOY

BGAOY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BGAOY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

BGAOY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0681

Unknown

2019-12-04

2019-12-05

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1370

Unknown

2019-04-24

2019-04-25

2019-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

Unknown

2018-12-06

2018-12-06

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1486

Unknown

2018-04-25

2018-04-26

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0723

Unknown

2017-12-06

2017-12-07

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1339

Unknown

2017-04-25

2017-04-27

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0630

Unknown

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1419

Unknown

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0722

Unknown

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1436

Unknown

2015-04-23

2015-04-27

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0818

Unknown

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3155

Unknown

2014-04-16

2014-04-21

2014-05-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0903

Unknown

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

2013-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2959

Unknown

2013-04-23

2013-04-25

2013-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1439

Unknown

2012-12-11

2012-12-13

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2999

Unknown

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0892

Unknown

2011-12-06

2011-12-08

2011-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3373

Unknown

2011-04-26

2011-04-28

2011-05-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0890

Unknown

2010-12-07

2010-12-09

2010-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3151

Unknown

2010-04-20

2010-04-22

2010-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0787

Unknown

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3056

Unknown

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BGAOY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

