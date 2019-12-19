Best Dividend Stocks
Bidvest Group Ltd - ADR

Stock

BDVSY

Price as of:

$29.05 -0.2 -0.68%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Bidvest Group Ltd - ADR (BDVSY)

BDVSY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.19%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.64

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

35.16%

EPS $1.83

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BDVSY DARS™ Rating

BDVSY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,672

Open Price

$29.05

Day's Range

$29.05 - $29.23

Previous Close

$29.25

52 week low / high

$21.78 - $31.8

Percent off 52 week high

-8.65%

BDVSY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BDVSY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BDVSY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BDVSY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BDVSY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-19

$0.320833

2019-03-21

$0.291936

2018-09-20

$0.313825

2018-03-15

$0.31753

2017-09-21

$0.296117

2017-03-15

$0.266713

2016-09-21

$0.268158

2016-04-06

$0.535371

2015-09-23

$0.565275

2015-04-15

$0.577381

2014-10-08

$0.641174

2014-04-09

$0.588315

2013-09-18

$0.661493

2013-03-26

$0.575884

2012-09-19

$0.685282

2012-04-11

$0.580706

2011-09-21

$0.607306

2011-03-30

$0.64716

2010-09-21

$0.620523

BDVSY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BDVSY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BDVSY

Stock not rated.

BDVSY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.22%

1.63%

1years

BDVSY

BDVSY

BDVSY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BDVSY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

BDVSY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3208

Unknown

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2919

Unknown

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3138

Unknown

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3175

Unknown

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2961

Unknown

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2667

Unknown

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2682

Unknown

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5354

Unknown

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-04-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5653

Unknown

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5774

Unknown

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6412

Unknown

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5883

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6615

Unknown

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5759

Unknown

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6853

Unknown

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5807

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6073

Unknown

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6472

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6205

Unknown

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BDVSY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

