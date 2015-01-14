Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

UBS E-TRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index

Stock

BDCS

Price as of:

$20.56 +0.01 +0.05%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

UBS E-TRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index (BDCS)

BDCS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.08%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.66

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BDCS DARS™ Rating

BDCS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.56

Quote Time

Today's Volume

17,400

Open Price

$20.5

Day's Range

$20.47 - $20.58

Previous Close

$20.55

52 week low / high

$16.83 - $20.66

Percent off 52 week high

-0.48%

BDCS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BDCS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BDCS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BDCS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BDCS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-10

$0.4143

2019-07-12

$0.4285

2019-04-11

$0.4172

2019-01-11

$0.4536

2018-10-11

$0.4174

2018-07-13

$0.4262

2018-04-12

$0.4211

2018-01-12

$0.4468

2017-10-12

$0.4547

2017-07-12

$0.4826

2017-04-10

$0.442

2017-01-11

$0.4448

2016-10-11

$0.4354

2016-07-12

$0.453

2016-04-08

$0.4527

2016-01-11

$0.4566

2015-10-08

$0.4411

2015-07-10

$0.4637

2015-04-09

$0.429

2015-01-09

$0.4813

2014-10-08

$0.4691

2014-07-10

$0.4667

2014-04-09

$0.4642

2014-01-09

$0.4727

2013-10-09

$0.4654

2013-07-11

$0.4779

2013-04-10

$0.4633

2013-01-10

$0.4706

2012-10-10

$0.4429

2012-07-12

$0.4551

2012-04-11

$0.3894

2012-01-11

$0.4654

2011-10-11

$0.4236

2011-07-12

$0.3846

BDCS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BDCS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BDCS

Stock not rated.

BDCS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.68%

-3.17%

0years

BDCS

News
BDCS

Research
BDCS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BDCS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BDCS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4143

2019-10-04

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4285

2019-07-08

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4172

2019-04-05

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4536

2019-01-04

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4174

2018-10-05

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4262

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4211

2018-04-06

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4468

2018-01-05

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4547

2017-10-06

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4826

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4420

2017-04-05

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4448

2017-01-06

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4354

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4530

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4527

2016-04-05

2016-04-08

2016-04-12

2016-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4566

2016-01-06

2016-01-11

2016-01-13

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4411

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4637

2015-07-07

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4290

2015-04-02

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4813

Unknown

2015-01-09

2015-01-13

2015-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4691

Unknown

2014-10-08

2014-10-13

2014-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4667

Unknown

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4642

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4727

Unknown

2014-01-09

2014-01-13

2014-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4654

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4779

Unknown

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4633

Unknown

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4706

Unknown

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4429

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4551

Unknown

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3894

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4654

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4236

Unknown

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3846

Unknown

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-22

Initial

Regular

Quarter

BDCS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X