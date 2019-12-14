Best Dividend Stocks
Banco Santander S.A.

Stock

BCDRF

Price as of:

$4.05 -0.05 -1.22%

Industry

Other

BCDRF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

BCDRF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,100

Open Price

$4.13

Day's Range

$4.05 - $4.13

Previous Close

$4.1

52 week low / high

$3.71 - $5.3

Percent off 52 week high

-23.58%

BCDRF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BCDRF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

BCDRF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BCDRF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2016-07-27

$0.059

2016-04-28

$0.0551

2016-02-01

$0.0529

2015-08-03

$0.0527

2014-05-14

$0.149 (EUR)

2012-10-17

$0.1728

2012-07-13

$0.1635

2012-04-10

$0.22 (EUR)

2012-01-16

$0.131

2011-10-17

$0.1505

2011-08-01

$0.1675

2011-05-02

$0.2946

2011-01-17

$0.135

2010-10-15

$0.1445

2010-08-02

$0.1548

2010-05-03

$0.2543

2010-02-01

$0.1487

2009-10-16

$0.12 (EUR)

2009-08-01

$0.1693

2009-05-04

$0.2963

2009-02-02

$0.1368

2008-11-03

$0.1482

2008-08-01

$0.1828

2008-05-02

$0.3779

2008-02-01

$0.158

2007-11-01

$0.1541

2007-08-01

$0.146

2007-05-02

$0.2359

2007-02-01

$0.1209

2006-11-01

$0.1185

2006-08-01

$0.1185

2006-05-02

$0.1509

2006-02-01

$0.0977

BCDRF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BCDRF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BCDRF

Stock not rated.

BCDRF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.04%

18.18%

1years

BCDRF

BCDRF

BCDRF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BCDRF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

BCDRF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-30

2019-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-19

2018-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-04-30

2018-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-19

2017-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2017-08-03

2017-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-19

2016-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0590

Unknown

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0551

Unknown

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0529

Unknown

2016-02-01

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-19

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0527

Unknown

2015-08-03

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1510 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-13

2015-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1460 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2015-01-13

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1510 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2014-10-17

2014-11-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1520 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2014-07-14

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490 (EUR)

Unknown

2014-05-14

2014-04-11

2014-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1520 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2014-01-14

2014-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1530 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2013-10-15

2013-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-12

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-11

2013-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1520 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2013-01-14

2013-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1728

Unknown

2012-10-17

2012-10-16

2012-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1635

Unknown

2012-07-13

2012-07-12

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200 (EUR)

Unknown

2012-04-10

2012-04-12

2012-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1310

Unknown

2012-01-16

2012-01-13

2012-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1505

Unknown

2011-10-17

2011-10-14

2011-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

Unknown

2011-08-01

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2946

Unknown

2011-05-02

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

Unknown

2011-01-17

2011-01-14

2011-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1445

Unknown

2010-10-15

2010-10-14

2010-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1548

Unknown

2010-08-02

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2543

Unknown

2010-05-03

2010-04-30

2010-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1487

Unknown

2010-02-01

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200 (EUR)

Unknown

2009-10-16

2009-10-15

2009-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1693

Unknown

2009-08-01

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2963

Unknown

2009-05-04

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1368

Unknown

2009-02-02

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1482

Unknown

2008-11-03

2008-10-31

2008-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1828

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-07-31

2008-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3779

Unknown

2008-05-02

2008-04-30

2008-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1580

Unknown

2008-02-01

2008-01-31

2008-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1541

Unknown

2007-11-01

2007-10-31

2007-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1460

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-07-31

2007-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2359

Unknown

2007-05-02

2007-04-30

2007-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1209

Unknown

2007-02-01

2007-01-31

2007-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1185

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-10-31

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1185

Unknown

2006-08-01

2006-07-31

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1509

Unknown

2006-05-02

2006-04-28

2006-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0977

Unknown

2006-02-01

2006-01-31

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

BCDRF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

