Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

BAE Systems plc - ADR

Stock

BAESY

Price as of:

$30.1 -0.04 -0.13%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

BAE Systems plc - ADR (BAESY)

BAESY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.09%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.93

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

39.86%

EPS $2.34

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BAESY DARS™ Rating

BAESY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$30.1

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,161

Open Price

$30.11

Day's Range

$29.95 - $30.18

Previous Close

$30.14

52 week low / high

$22.36 - $31.58

Percent off 52 week high

-4.69%

BAESY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BAESY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BAESY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BAESY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BAESY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-17

$0.4655664

2019-04-22

$0.645966

2018-10-18

$0.43846

2018-04-19

$0.671652

2017-10-19

$0.455446

2017-04-19

$0.633999

2016-10-19

$0.408899

2016-04-20

$0.6993

2015-10-21

$0.484705

2015-04-15

$0.726708

2014-10-22

$0.495288

2014-04-17

$0.789732

2013-10-23

$0.502976

2013-04-17

$0.693091

2012-10-17

$0.478856

2012-04-18

$0.673322

2011-10-19

$0.45121

2011-04-21

$0.666742

2010-10-20

$0.414056

2010-04-21

$0.539641

2009-10-21

$0.399507

2009-04-22

$0.550198

2008-10-15

$0.324079

2008-04-16

$0.611769

2007-10-17

$0.4109

2007-04-18

$0.545652

2006-10-18

$0.344432

2006-04-19

$0.468871

2005-10-19

$0.27467

2005-04-20

$0.42003

2004-10-20

$0.27924

2004-04-21

$0.40213

2003-10-15

$0.2547

2003-04-17

$0.35765

2002-10-16

$0.22905

2002-04-17

$0.31972

2001-10-17

$0.1991

2001-04-18

$0.2934

BAESY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BAESY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BAESY

Stock not rated.

BAESY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.64%

-16.12%

1years

BAESY

News
BAESY

Research
BAESY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BAESY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BAESY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4656

Unknown

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6460

Unknown

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4385

Unknown

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6717

Unknown

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4554

Unknown

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6340

Unknown

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4089

Unknown

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6993

Unknown

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4847

Unknown

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7267

Unknown

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4953

Unknown

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7897

Unknown

2014-04-17

2014-04-22

2014-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5030

Unknown

2013-10-23

2013-10-25

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6931

Unknown

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4789

Unknown

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6733

Unknown

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4512

Unknown

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6667

Unknown

2011-04-21

2011-04-26

2011-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4141

Unknown

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5396

Unknown

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3995

Unknown

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5502

Unknown

2009-04-22

2009-04-24

2009-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3241

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6118

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4109

Unknown

2007-10-17

2007-10-19

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5457

Unknown

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3444

Unknown

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4689

Unknown

2006-04-19

2006-04-21

2006-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2747

Unknown

2005-10-19

2005-10-21

2005-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4200

Unknown

2005-04-20

2005-04-22

2005-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2792

Unknown

2004-10-20

2004-10-22

2004-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4021

Unknown

2004-04-21

2004-04-23

2004-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2547

Unknown

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3577

Unknown

2003-04-17

2003-04-22

2003-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2291

Unknown

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2002-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3197

Unknown

2002-04-17

2002-04-19

2002-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1991

Unknown

2001-10-17

2001-10-19

2001-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2934

Unknown

2001-04-18

2001-04-20

2001-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BAESY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X