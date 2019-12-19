Best Dividend Stocks
Bank Of America Corp. - 6.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Y

Stock

BAC-PR-Y

Price as of:

$25.36 -0.04 -0.16%

Industry

Other

Bank Of America Corp. - 6.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser Y (BAC-PR-Y)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.40%

Average Yield: N/A

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.63

Paid Quarterly

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BAC-PR-Y DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

30,889

Open Price

$25.38

Day's Range

$25.35 - $25.38

Previous Close

$25.4

52 week low / high

$24.88 - $26.17

Percent off 52 week high

-3.10%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4063

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4063

2019-12-17

2019-12-30

2020-01-01

2020-01-27

Regular

Trade BAC-PR-Y's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BAC-PR-Y’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.40625

2019-09-30

$0.40625

2019-06-28

$0.40625

2019-03-29

$0.40625

2018-12-28

$0.40625

2018-09-28

$0.40625

2018-06-28

$0.40625

2018-03-28

$0.40625

2017-12-28

$0.40625

2017-09-28

$0.40625

2017-06-28

$0.40625

2017-03-29

$0.40625

2016-12-28

$0.40625

2016-09-28

$0.40625

2016-06-29

$0.40625

2016-03-30

$0.40625

2015-12-29

$0.40625

2015-09-29

$0.40625

2015-06-29

$0.40625

2015-03-30

$0.40625

2012-10-31

$0.375

2012-07-31

$0.375

2012-04-30

$0.375

2012-01-31

$0.375

2011-10-31

$0.375

2011-07-29

$0.375

2011-04-28

$0.375

2011-01-31

$0.375

2010-10-29

$0.375

2010-07-29

$0.375

2010-04-28

$0.375

2010-01-29

$0.375

2009-10-29

$0.375

2009-07-29

$0.375

2009-04-29

$0.375

2009-01-29

$0.375

2008-10-29

$0.375

2008-07-30

$0.375

2008-04-30

$0.375

2008-01-30

$0.375

2007-10-31

$0.375

2007-07-31

$0.375

2007-04-30

$0.375

2007-01-31

$0.375

2006-10-31

$0.375

2006-07-31

$0.375

2006-04-28

$0.375

2006-01-31

$0.375

2005-10-31

$0.375

2005-07-29

$0.375

2005-04-28

$0.375

2005-01-31

$0.375

2003-03-26

$0.4375

2002-12-26

$0.4375

2002-09-25

$0.4375

2002-06-26

$0.4375

2002-03-26

$0.4375

2001-12-26

$0.4375

2001-09-26

$0.4375

2001-06-27

$0.4375

2001-03-28

$0.4375

2000-12-26

$0.4375

2000-09-27

$0.4375

2000-06-27

$0.4375

2000-03-28

$0.4375

1999-12-28

$0.4375

1999-09-27

$0.4375

1999-06-25

$0.4375

1999-03-26

$0.4375

1998-12-28

$0.4375

1998-09-25

$0.4375

1998-06-25

$0.4375

1998-03-26

$0.17986

1994-12-09

$0.9375 ()

BAC-PR-Y's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BAC-PR-Y

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1994

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4063

2019-12-17

2019-12-30

2020-01-01

2020-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2019-09-12

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2019-06-13

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2019-03-08

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2018-12-18

2018-12-28

2019-01-01

2019-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2018-09-18

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2018-06-15

2018-06-28

2018-07-01

2018-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2018-03-20

2018-03-28

2018-04-01

2018-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

2018-01-01

2018-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2017-09-18

2017-09-28

2017-10-01

2017-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2017-06-16

2017-06-28

2017-07-01

2017-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2017-03-17

2017-03-29

2017-04-01

2017-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2016-12-16

2016-12-28

2017-01-01

2017-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2016-09-16

2016-09-28

2016-10-01

2016-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2016-06-17

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2016-03-18

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2016-01-01

2016-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2015-09-18

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2015-06-19

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2015-03-18

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-27

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2012-07-31

2012-08-02

2012-08-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2012-01-31

2012-02-02

2012-02-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2011-01-31

2011-02-02

2011-02-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2009-10-29

2009-11-02

2009-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2009-01-29

2009-02-02

2009-02-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2008-04-30

2008-05-02

2008-05-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2007-10-31

2007-11-02

2007-11-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2007-07-31

2007-08-02

2007-08-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2007-04-30

2007-05-02

2007-05-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2007-01-31

2007-02-02

2007-02-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2006-10-31

2006-11-02

2006-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2006-07-31

2006-08-02

2006-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2006-04-28

2006-05-02

2006-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2006-01-31

2006-02-02

2006-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2005-10-31

2005-11-02

2005-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2005-07-29

2005-08-02

2005-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

Unknown

2005-01-31

2005-02-02

2005-02-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2000-12-26

2000-12-28

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2000-06-27

2000-06-29

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2000-03-28

2000-03-30

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

1999-12-28

1999-12-30

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

1999-09-27

1999-09-29

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

1999-06-25

1999-06-29

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

1999-03-26

1999-03-30

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

1998-12-08

1998-12-28

1998-12-30

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

1998-09-16

1998-09-25

1998-09-29

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

1998-06-15

1998-06-25

1998-06-29

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1799

1998-03-16

1998-03-26

1998-03-30

1998-03-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.9375 ()

1994-11-07

1994-12-09

1994-12-15

1994-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

