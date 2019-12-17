Best Dividend Stocks
Barclays Bank PLC - FR SP REDEEM 08/04/2038 USD 50

Stock

AYTEF

Price as of:

$39.75 +39.75 +0%

Industry

Other

AYTEF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AYTEF DARS™ Rating

AYTEF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$39.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$39.75

Day's Range

$39.75 - $39.75

Previous Close

$0.0

52 week low / high

$39.5 - $39.75

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

AYTEF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AYTEF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AYTEF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AYTEF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AYTEF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-03-21

$0.0407

2018-02-21

$0.036

2018-01-17

$0.0309

2017-12-18

$0.0538

2017-11-17

$0.0535

2017-10-18

$0.0222

2017-09-18

$0.0681

2017-08-17

$0.0762

2017-07-18

$0.0571

2017-06-22

$0.0639

2017-05-16

$0.0319

2017-04-19

$0.0588

2017-03-17

$0.0326

2017-02-16

$0.0444

2017-01-18

$0.0593

2016-12-16

$0.1869

2016-11-16

$0.0514

2016-10-18

$0.0628

2016-09-20

$0.0121

2016-08-17

$0.0203

2016-07-18

$0.0638

2016-06-16

$0.0675

2016-05-17

$0.0215

2016-04-19

$0.0345

2016-03-16

$0.0912

2016-02-17

$0.1772

2016-01-19

$0.1719

2015-12-16

$0.1123

2015-11-17

$0.0583

2015-10-16

$0.1407

2015-09-16

$0.1931827

2015-08-20

$0.0825

2015-07-16

$0.0695

2015-06-16

$0.1164

2015-05-18

$0.0878

2015-04-17

$0.1283

2015-03-17

$0.0601

2015-02-27

$0.0093

2015-01-16

$0.1229

2014-12-16

$0.05676

2014-10-16

$0.070039

2014-08-20

$0.01837

2014-05-19

$0.0216

2014-04-17

$0.0451

2014-03-19

$0.0597

2014-02-19

$0.1066

2014-01-16

$0.0922

2013-12-18

$0.1029

2013-11-20

$0.052

2013-10-22

$0.0764

2013-09-18

$0.1245

2013-08-19

$0.16

2013-07-16

$0.117

2013-06-19

$0.0841

2013-05-16

$0.0713

2013-04-18

$0.0958

2013-03-20

$0.068

2013-02-19

$0.0591

2013-01-16

$0.0508

2012-12-19

$0.0328

2012-11-21

$0.0536

2012-10-17

$0.0277

2012-09-21

$0.0568

2012-07-18

$0.0422

2012-06-18

$0.0858

2012-05-16

$0.0351

2012-04-18

$0.048

2012-03-21

$0.0411

2012-02-16

$0.0348

2012-01-18

$0.0832

2011-12-16

$0.0707

2011-11-17

$0.0065

2011-10-19

$0.1082

2011-08-17

$0.0423

2011-07-19

$0.0323

2011-06-16

$0.0164

2011-04-19

$0.0528

2011-02-18

$0.0105

2010-10-18

$0.0169

2010-08-19

$0.0088

2009-09-16

$0.0013

2009-08-19

$0.01

2009-06-18

$0.0048

2009-05-18

$0.0038

2009-03-18

$0.2066

2009-02-18

$0.0845

2009-01-16

$0.1037

2008-12-16

$0.2624

2008-11-19

$0.1779

2008-10-16

$0.203

AYTEF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AYTEF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AYTEF

Stock not rated.

AYTEF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

AYTEF

AYTEF

AYTEF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AYTEF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

AYTEF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0538

2018-04-17

Unknown

2018-04-19

2018-04-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0407

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-22

2018-02-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0538

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0222

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-19

2017-10-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2017-08-16

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

2017-08-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0571

2017-07-17

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0319

Unknown

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0588

Unknown

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-04-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0326

Unknown

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0444

Unknown

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0593

Unknown

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1869

Unknown

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0514

Unknown

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

Unknown

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0121

Unknown

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0203

Unknown

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-08-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0638

Unknown

2016-07-18

2016-07-20

2016-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

Unknown

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

Unknown

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

Unknown

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0912

Unknown

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1772

Unknown

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1719

Unknown

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1123

Unknown

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

Unknown

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1407

Unknown

2015-10-16

2015-10-20

2015-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1932

Unknown

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

Unknown

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-08-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

Unknown

2015-07-16

2015-07-20

2015-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1164

Unknown

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0878

Unknown

2015-05-18

2015-05-20

2015-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1283

Unknown

2015-04-17

2015-04-21

2015-04-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

Unknown

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0093

Unknown

2015-02-27

2015-03-03

2015-03-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1229

Unknown

2015-01-16

2015-01-21

2015-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0568

Unknown

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

Unknown

2014-10-16

2014-10-20

2014-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0359

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0184

Unknown

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-06-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0216

Unknown

2014-05-19

2014-05-21

2014-05-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0451

Unknown

2014-04-17

2014-04-22

2014-04-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

Unknown

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1066

Unknown

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0922

Unknown

2014-01-16

2014-01-21

2014-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1029

Unknown

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

Unknown

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

Unknown

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-10-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1245

Unknown

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

Unknown

2013-08-19

2013-08-21

2013-08-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

Unknown

2013-07-16

2013-07-18

2013-07-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0841

Unknown

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

Unknown

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

Unknown

2013-04-18

2013-04-22

2013-04-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

Unknown

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0591

Unknown

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

Unknown

2013-01-16

2013-01-18

2013-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

Unknown

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0536

Unknown

2012-11-21

2012-11-26

2012-11-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0277

Unknown

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-10-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0568

Unknown

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-08-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0422

Unknown

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

2012-07-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

Unknown

2012-06-18

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0351

Unknown

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

Unknown

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-04-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0411

Unknown

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0348

Unknown

2012-02-16

2012-02-21

2012-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0832

Unknown

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-01-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0707

Unknown

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0065

Unknown

2011-11-17

2011-11-21

2011-11-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1082

Unknown

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-10-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0423

Unknown

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-08-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0323

Unknown

2011-07-19

2011-07-21

2011-07-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0164

Unknown

2011-06-16

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0528

Unknown

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0105

Unknown

2011-02-18

2011-02-23

2011-02-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0169

Unknown

2010-10-18

2010-10-20

2010-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0088

Unknown

2010-08-19

2010-08-23

2010-08-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0013

Unknown

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

Unknown

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-08-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0048

Unknown

2009-06-18

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0038

Unknown

2009-05-18

2009-05-20

2009-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-21

2009-04-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2066

Unknown

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-03-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0845

Unknown

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1037

Unknown

2009-01-16

2009-01-21

2009-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2624

Unknown

2008-12-16

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1779

Unknown

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-11-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2030

Unknown

2008-10-16

2008-10-20

2008-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-22

2008-09-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0945

Unknown

Unknown

2008-08-26

2008-08-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2009

Unknown

Unknown

2008-07-18

2008-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1982

Unknown

Unknown

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

2008-05-20

2008-05-21

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

AYTEF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

