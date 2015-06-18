Allied World Assurance
Compare AWH to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
AWH Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
AWH Payout History (Paid and Declared)
AWH Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0
Trade AWH using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading AWH’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading AWH’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
Stock News: 6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Friday, September 18
Ani G
|
There are six stocks of note going ex-dividend on Friday, September 18. We've...
Stock News: 5 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on June 19
Rupert Hadlow
|
Stock News: 5 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Friday June 19, 2015.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
Allied World Assurance (AWH) operates as a specialty insurance and reinsurance company in Bermuda, the United States, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It is involved in property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance lines of business coverage written by other insurance companies. The company was founded in 2001. It was formerly known as Allied World Assurance Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd. in 2006. Allied World Assurance Company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda. Allied World Assurance operates largely in long-tail lines, and as a result is largely affected by inflationary pressures. It is also at risk from large-scale catastrophes. Allied World Assurance has been paying dividends since 2006, and has increased them annually since then. Allied World Assurance pays its dividends quarterly.
