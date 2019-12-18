Best Dividend Stocks
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited - ADR

Stock

AVIFY

Price as of:

$6.79 -0.05 -0.73%

Industry

Other

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited - ADR (AVIFY)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.88%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

55.09%

EPS $0.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AVIFY DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.79

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,600

Open Price

$6.79

Day's Range

$6.79 - $6.89

Previous Close

$6.84

52 week low / high

$5.21 - $7.85

Percent off 52 week high

-13.50%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AVIFY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AVIFY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-16

$0.097759

2019-02-28

$0.081951

2018-08-14

$0.091483

2018-04-05

$0.089555

2017-08-08

$0.083674

2017-04-05

$0.098231

2016-08-16

$0.132421

2016-03-30

$0.146036

2015-08-12

$0.143466

2015-03-25

$0.144315

2014-08-12

$0.149705

2014-03-27

$0.139986

2013-08-21

$0.158377

2013-03-28

$0.136294

2012-08-20

$0.150767

2012-03-30

$0.108697

2011-08-15

$0.110162

2011-04-05

$0.103423

2010-11-16

$0.15967

2010-08-17

$0.076538

2010-04-15

$0.0917118

2009-08-24

$0.070411

2009-04-16

$0.074224

2008-08-22

$0.06904

2008-04-16

$0.08041

2007-08-24

$0.0732

2007-03-30

$0.07689

2006-08-25

$0.06226

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AVIFY

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-11.12%

8.00%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0978

Unknown

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-09-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0820

Unknown

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-04-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0915

Unknown

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0896

Unknown

2018-04-05

2018-04-06

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0837

Unknown

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0982

Unknown

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

2017-05-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1324

Unknown

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1460

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1435

Unknown

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1443

Unknown

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-05-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1497

Unknown

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-09-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1400

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-05-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1584

Unknown

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1363

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-05-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1508

Unknown

2012-08-20

2012-08-22

2012-09-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1087

Unknown

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-05-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1102

Unknown

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-09-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1034

Unknown

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1597

Unknown

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2010-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0765

Unknown

2010-08-17

2010-08-19

2010-09-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0917

Unknown

2010-04-15

2010-04-19

2010-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0704

Unknown

2009-08-24

2009-08-26

2009-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0742

Unknown

2009-04-16

2009-04-20

2009-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0690

Unknown

2008-08-22

2008-08-26

2008-09-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0804

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-05-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0732

Unknown

2007-08-24

2007-08-28

2007-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0769

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-04-03

2007-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0623

Unknown

2006-08-25

2006-08-29

2006-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

