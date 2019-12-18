Best Dividend Stocks
Ameriserv Financial Capital Trust I 8.45% Ben Unsecd Secs Ser A

Stock

ASRVP

Price as of:

$29.74 -0.18 -0.6%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Ameriserv Financial Capital Trust I 8.45% Ben Unsecd Secs Ser A (ASRVP)

ASRVP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

7.10%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$2.11

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get ASRVP DARS™ Rating

ASRVP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.74

Quote Time

Today's Volume

700

Open Price

$29.34

Day's Range

$29.34 - $29.78

Previous Close

$29.92

52 week low / high

$27.88 - $33.5

Percent off 52 week high

-11.22%

ASRVP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.5281

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 27

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.5281

Unknown

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

Regular

ASRVP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ASRVP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-27

$0.528125

2019-09-26

$0.528125

2019-06-26

$0.528125

2019-03-27

$0.528125

2018-12-27

$0.528125

2018-09-26

$0.528125

2018-06-27

$0.528125

2018-03-28

$0.528125

2017-12-27

$0.528125

2017-09-27

$0.528125

2017-06-27

$0.528125

2017-03-28

$0.528125

2016-12-27

$0.528125

2016-09-27

$0.528125

2016-06-27

$0.528125

2016-03-28

$0.528125

2015-12-28

$0.528125

2015-09-25

$0.528125

2015-06-25

$0.528125

2015-03-26

$0.528125

2014-12-26

$0.528125

2014-09-25

$0.528125

2014-06-25

$0.528125

2014-03-26

$0.528125

2013-12-26

$0.528125

2013-09-25

$0.528125

2013-06-26

$0.528125

2013-03-26

$0.528125

2012-12-26

$0.528125

2012-09-26

$0.528125

2012-06-27

$0.528125

2012-03-28

$0.528125

2011-12-27

$0.528125

2011-09-27

$0.528125

2011-06-27

$0.528125

2011-03-28

$0.528125

2010-12-28

$0.528125

2010-09-27

$0.528125

2010-06-25

$0.528125

2010-03-26

$0.528125

2009-12-28

$0.528125

2009-09-25

$0.528125

2009-06-25

$0.528125

2009-03-26

$0.528125

2008-12-26

$0.528125

2008-09-25

$0.528125

2008-06-25

$0.528125

2008-03-26

$0.528125

2007-12-26

$0.528125

2007-09-26

$0.528125

2007-06-27

$0.528125

2007-03-28

$0.528125

2006-12-26

$0.528125

2006-09-27

$0.528125

2006-06-28

$0.528125

2006-03-28

$0.528125

2005-12-28

$0.528125

2005-09-27

$0.528125

2005-06-27

$0.528125

2005-03-28

$0.528125

2004-12-28

$0.528125

2004-09-27

$0.528125

2004-06-25

$0.528125

2004-03-26

$0.528125

2003-12-26

$0.528125

2003-09-25

$0.528125

2003-06-25

$0.528125

2003-03-26

$0.528125

2002-12-26

$0.528125

2002-09-25

$0.528125

2002-06-26

$0.528125

2002-03-26

$0.528125

2001-12-26

$0.528125

2001-09-26

$0.528125

2001-06-27

$0.528125

2001-03-28

$0.528125

2000-12-27

$0.528125

2000-09-27

$0.528125

2000-06-27

$0.528125

2000-03-28

$0.528125

1999-12-28

$0.528125

1999-09-28

$0.528125

ASRVP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ASRVP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ASRVP

Stock not rated.

ASRVP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

ASRVP

ASRVP

ASRVP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ASRVP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

ASRVP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5281

Unknown

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2019-03-27

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2016-09-27

2016-09-29

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2016-06-27

2016-06-29

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2015-03-26

2015-03-30

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2014-09-25

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2013-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2013-03-26

2013-03-29

2013-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2012-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2011-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

2011-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

2011-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

2011-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2010-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

2010-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

2010-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

2010-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2009-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2009-09-25

2009-09-29

2009-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

2009-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

2009-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

2008-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2007-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

2006-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2006-06-28

2006-06-29

2006-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2005-06-27

2005-06-29

2005-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

2004-12-20

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

2004-09-13

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

2004-06-14

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

2004-03-23

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

2003-12-10

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

2003-09-09

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

2003-06-12

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

2003-03-25

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-29

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2001-09-26

2001-09-30

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2001-06-27

2001-06-30

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2001-03-28

2001-03-31

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2000-12-27

2000-12-28

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2000-06-27

2000-06-29

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

2000-03-28

2000-03-30

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

1999-12-28

1999-12-30

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

1999-09-28

1999-09-29

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

Unknown

1999-06-29

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

Unknown

1999-03-29

1999-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

Unknown

1998-12-29

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5281

Unknown

Unknown

1998-09-29

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3473

Unknown

Unknown

1998-06-29

1998-06-30

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

ASRVP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

