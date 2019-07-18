Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

AGC Inc

Stock

ASGLF

Price as of:

$34.0 +34.0 +0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

AGC Inc (ASGLF)

ASGLF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ASGLF DARS™ Rating

ASGLF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,000

Open Price

$34.0

Day's Range

$34.0 - $34.0

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$34.0 - $34.0

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

ASGLF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ASGLF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ASGLF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ASGLF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ASGLF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-12-27

$0.4859

2017-06-28

$0.089

2016-12-28

$1.9225

2016-06-28

$2.1925

2015-12-28

$1.87

2015-06-26

$1.8175

2014-12-26

$1.87

2014-06-30

$2.2125

2013-12-26

$1.1925

2013-06-30

$3.325

2012-12-26

$3.7925

2012-06-27

$4.0775

2011-12-28

$4.17

2011-06-28

$4.0075

2010-12-28

$4.25

2010-06-28

$3.3575

2009-06-25

$2.075

2008-12-25

$3.315

2008-06-25

$2.7825

2007-12-28

$0.43749999999999994

2005-12-27

$1.6

ASGLF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ASGLF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ASGLF

Stock not rated.

ASGLF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

207.80%

118.18%

1years

ASGLF

News
ASGLF

Research
ASGLF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ASGLF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ASGLF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$60.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-06-30

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$60.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-31

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$55.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-30

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4859

Unknown

2017-12-27

2017-12-31

2018-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0890

Unknown

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.9225

Unknown

2016-12-28

2016-12-31

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1925

Unknown

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8700

Unknown

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8175

Unknown

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8700

Unknown

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.2125

Unknown

2014-06-30

2014-06-30

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1925

Unknown

2013-12-26

2013-12-31

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.3250

Unknown

2013-06-30

2013-06-30

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.7925

Unknown

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

2013-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.0775

Unknown

2012-06-27

2012-06-30

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.1700

Unknown

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.0075

Unknown

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$70.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-31

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.2500

Unknown

2010-12-28

2009-12-31

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.3575

Unknown

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.0750

Unknown

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.3150

Unknown

2008-12-25

2008-12-31

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.7825

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

2008-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4375

Unknown

2007-12-28

2007-12-31

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$50.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2007-06-29

2007-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$40.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-12-31

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$40.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-06-30

2006-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6000

Unknown

2005-12-27

2005-12-31

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$37.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-06-30

2005-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$30.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-12-31

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$30.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-06-30

2004-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$33.7500 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2003-12-31

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$22.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2003-03-31

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$22.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-09-30

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$22.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-03-29

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$22.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-09-28

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$22.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-03-30

2001-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

ASGLF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X