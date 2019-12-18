Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Artesian Resources Corp. - Ordinary Shares - Class B

Stock

ARTNB

Price as of:

$36.75 +0.4 +1.1%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Artesian Resources Corp. - Ordinary Shares - Class B (ARTNB)

ARTNB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.75%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

62.40%

EPS $1.60

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

23 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ARTNB DARS™ Rating

ARTNB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$36.75

Day's Range

$36.75 - $36.75

Previous Close

$36.35

52 week low / high

$31.1 - $38.5

Percent off 52 week high

-4.55%

ARTNB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ARTNB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ARTNB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ARTNB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ARTNB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.2496

2019-08-08

$0.2459

2019-05-09

$0.2459

2019-02-07

$0.2423

2018-11-13

$0.2423

2018-08-10

$0.2387

2018-05-11

$0.2387

2018-02-08

$0.2352

2017-11-10

$0.2352

2017-08-10

$0.2317

2017-05-11

$0.2317

2017-02-08

$0.2283

2016-11-07

$0.2283

2016-08-08

$0.2249

2016-05-12

$0.2249

2016-02-08

$0.2216

2015-11-05

$0.2216

2015-08-06

$0.2183

2015-05-07

$0.2183

2015-02-09

$0.2151

2014-11-05

$0.2151

2014-08-07

$0.2119

2014-05-08

$0.2119

2014-02-06

$0.2088

2013-11-06

$0.2088

2013-08-08

$0.2057

2013-05-08

$0.2057

2013-02-07

$0.2027

2012-11-07

$0.2027

2012-08-09

$0.1978

2012-05-07

$0.1978

2012-02-07

$0.193

2011-11-08

$0.193

2011-08-04

$0.1902

2011-05-06

$0.1902

2011-02-04

$0.1892

2010-11-04

$0.1892

2010-08-04

$0.1882

2010-05-05

$0.1882

2010-02-03

$0.1873

2009-11-06

$0.1873

2009-08-05

$0.1784

2009-05-07

$0.1784

2009-02-04

$0.1784

2008-11-07

$0.1784

2008-08-07

$0.1784

2008-05-08

$0.1784

2008-02-06

$0.172

2007-11-06

$0.172

2007-08-08

$0.166

2007-05-08

$0.166

2007-02-07

$0.16

2006-11-08

$0.16

2006-08-08

$0.15233

2006-05-08

$0.15233333333333332

2006-02-09

$0.1488

2005-11-08

$0.1488

2005-08-11

$0.145

2005-05-12

$0.145

2005-02-10

$0.14166666666666666

2004-11-08

$0.14166666666666666

2004-08-05

$0.13833333333333334

2004-05-06

$0.13833333333333334

2004-02-05

$0.135

2003-11-06

$0.135

2003-08-07

$0.13226666666666667

2003-05-08

$0.1322222222222222

2003-02-06

$0.1322222222222222

2002-11-06

$0.1288888888888889

2002-08-08

$0.1288888888888889

2002-05-10

$0.1288888888888889

2002-02-08

$0.1288888888888889

2001-11-07

$0.12444444444444444

2001-08-08

$0.12444444444444444

2001-05-10

$0.12222222222222222

2001-02-08

$0.12222222222222222

2000-11-06

$0.12222222222222222

2000-08-07

$0.12222222222222222

2000-05-08

$0.12222222222222222

2000-02-07

$0.12

1999-11-04

$0.12

1999-08-05

$0.12

1999-05-05

$0.11555555555555555

1999-02-08

$0.11555555555555555

1998-11-09

$0.11333333333333333

1998-08-10

$0.11333333333333333

1998-05-07

$0.10222222222222223

1998-02-10

$0.10222222222222223

1997-11-07

$0.10222222222222223

1997-08-08

$0.10222222222222223

1997-05-12

$0.10222222222222223

1997-02-10

$0.10222222222222223

1996-11-06

$0.10222222222222223

1996-08-07

$0.10222222222222223

1996-05-10

$0.10222222222222223

1996-02-08

$0.09333333333333334

1995-11-08

$0.08

1995-08-08

$0.06666666666666667

1995-05-04

$0.06666666666666667

ARTNB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ARTNB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ARTNB

Stock not rated.

ARTNB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.53%

4.56%

23years

ARTNB

News
ARTNB

Research
ARTNB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ARTNB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ARTNB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2496

2019-09-24

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2459

2019-06-26

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2459

2019-04-03

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2423

2019-01-23

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2423

2018-09-26

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2387

2018-06-27

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2387

2018-05-03

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2352

2018-01-17

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2352

2017-11-02

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2317

2017-08-02

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2317

2017-05-03

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2283

2017-01-11

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2283

2016-09-29

2016-11-07

2016-11-09

2016-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2249

2016-07-27

2016-08-08

2016-08-10

2016-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2249

2016-05-04

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2216

2016-01-27

2016-02-08

2016-02-10

2016-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2216

2015-09-15

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2183

2015-07-29

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2183

2015-03-23

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2151

2015-01-28

2015-02-09

2015-02-11

2015-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2151

2014-09-17

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2119

2014-07-30

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2119

2014-04-04

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2088

2014-01-22

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2088

2013-09-17

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2057

2013-07-30

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2057

2013-04-26

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2027

2013-01-30

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2027

2012-09-26

2012-11-07

2012-11-12

2012-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1978

2012-08-01

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1978

2012-04-25

2012-05-07

2012-05-09

2012-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1930

2012-01-25

2012-02-07

2012-02-09

2012-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1930

2011-09-28

2011-11-08

2011-11-11

2011-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1902

2011-07-27

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1902

2011-04-27

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1892

2011-01-26

2011-02-04

2011-02-08

2011-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1892

2010-10-06

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1882

2010-07-27

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1882

2010-04-22

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1873

2010-01-14

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1873

2009-10-20

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1784

2009-07-21

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1784

2009-04-21

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1784

2009-01-13

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1784

2008-10-29

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1784

2008-06-24

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1784

2008-04-30

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1720

2008-01-16

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1720

2007-10-30

2007-11-06

2007-11-08

2007-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2007-07-25

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2007-04-25

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-01-17

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-10-27

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1523

2006-07-26

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1523

2006-04-26

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1488

2006-01-26

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1488

2005-10-17

2005-11-08

2005-11-11

2005-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2005-07-27

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2005-04-28

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1417

2005-02-02

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1417

2004-11-01

2004-11-08

2004-11-11

2004-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1383

2004-07-28

2004-08-05

2004-08-09

2004-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1383

2004-04-28

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2004-01-06

2004-02-05

2004-02-09

2004-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-10-29

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1323

2003-07-30

2003-08-07

2003-08-11

2003-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1322

2003-04-30

2003-05-08

2003-05-12

2003-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1322

2003-01-29

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1289

2002-10-29

2002-11-06

2002-11-11

2002-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1289

2002-07-31

2002-08-08

2002-08-12

2002-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1289

2002-05-01

2002-05-10

2002-05-14

2002-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1289

2002-01-30

2002-02-08

2002-02-12

2002-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1244

2001-10-31

2001-11-07

2001-11-12

2001-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1244

2001-07-31

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1222

2001-05-02

2001-05-10

2001-05-14

2001-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1222

2001-01-31

2001-02-08

2001-02-12

2001-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1222

2000-10-25

2000-11-06

2000-11-08

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1222

2000-07-26

2000-08-07

2000-08-09

2000-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1222

2000-04-26

2000-05-08

2000-05-10

2000-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2000-01-26

2000-02-07

2000-02-09

2000-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-10-28

1999-11-04

1999-11-08

1999-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-07-20

1999-08-05

1999-08-09

1999-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

1999-04-28

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

1999-01-22

1999-02-08

1999-02-10

1999-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1998-10-30

1998-11-09

1998-11-12

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1998-07-29

1998-08-10

1998-08-12

1998-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

1998-04-30

1998-05-07

1998-05-11

1998-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

1998-01-28

1998-02-10

1998-02-12

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

1997-10-29

1997-11-07

1997-11-12

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

1997-07-30

1997-08-08

1997-08-12

1997-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

1997-04-30

1997-05-12

1997-05-14

1997-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

1997-01-29

1997-02-10

1997-02-12

1997-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

1996-10-30

1996-11-06

1996-11-11

1996-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

1996-07-26

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

1996-04-30

1996-05-10

1996-05-14

1996-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

1996-01-31

1996-02-08

1996-02-12

1996-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1995-10-26

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-07-26

1995-08-08

1995-08-10

1995-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-04-26

1995-05-04

1995-05-10

1995-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

ARTNB

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X