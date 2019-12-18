Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P Growth Allocation

Stock

AOR

Price as of:

$47.93 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares S&P Growth Allocation (AOR)

AOR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.65%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.79

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AOR DARS™ Rating

AOR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

25,787

Open Price

$47.93

Day's Range

$47.93 - $47.98

Previous Close

$47.93

52 week low / high

$40.3 - $48.0

Percent off 52 week high

-0.15%

AOR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AOR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AOR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AOR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AOR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-02

$0.198265

2019-07-02

$0.422985

2019-04-02

$0.200572

2018-12-28

$0.311452

2018-10-02

$0.186354

2018-07-03

$0.371265

2018-04-03

$0.160466

2017-12-28

$0.897392

2017-12-28

$0.205868

2017-12-28

$0.287402

2017-10-03

$0.161278

2017-07-06

$0.320179

2017-04-04

$0.152602

2016-12-28

$0.273639

2016-10-04

$0.14021

2016-07-06

$0.312496

2016-04-04

$0.151499

2015-12-29

$0.00996

2015-12-28

$0.209358

2015-10-02

$0.129832

2015-07-02

$0.330296

2015-04-02

$0.143713

2014-12-26

$0.230698

2014-10-02

$0.155695

2014-07-02

$0.317675

2014-04-02

$0.140815

2013-12-27

$0.205507

2013-10-02

$0.139747

2013-07-02

$0.260012

2013-04-02

$0.134851

2012-12-26

$0.251541

2012-09-26

$0.134613

2012-06-26

$0.235213

2012-03-27

$0.085454

2011-12-27

$0.22344

2011-09-27

$0.159486

2011-06-27

$0.260131

2011-03-28

$0.110082

2010-12-27

$0.199233

2010-09-27

$0.107586

2010-06-25

$0.197298

2010-03-26

$0.077043

2009-12-28

$0.19131

2009-09-24

$0.124812

2009-06-25

$0.221058

2009-03-26

$0.061595

2008-12-26

$0.169138

AOR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AOR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AOR

Stock not rated.

AOR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.33%

-22.97%

0years

AOR

News
AOR

Research
AOR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AOR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

AOR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1983

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4230

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2006

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3115

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1864

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3713

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1605

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2874

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2059

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8974

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1613

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3202

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1526

2017-04-03

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2736

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1402

2016-10-03

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1515

2016-04-01

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2094

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1298

2015-10-01

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3303

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1437

2015-04-01

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2307

2014-12-24

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1557

2014-10-01

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3177

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1408

2014-04-01

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2055

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1397

2013-10-01

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-07-01

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1349

2013-04-01

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

2013-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2515

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1346

2012-09-25

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2352

2012-06-25

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0855

2012-03-26

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2234

2011-12-23

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1595

2011-09-26

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2601

2011-06-24

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1101

2011-03-25

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1992

2010-12-23

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1076

2010-09-24

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1973

2010-06-24

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0770

2010-03-25

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2009-12-24

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1248

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2211

2009-06-24

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0616

2009-03-25

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1691

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

2008-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

AOR

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

