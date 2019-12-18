Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P Moderate Allocation

Stock

AOM

Price as of:

$40.22 -0.05 -0.12%

Industry

Other

iShares S&P Moderate Allocation (AOM)

AOM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.01%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.81

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get AOM DARS™ Rating

AOM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.22

Quote Time

Today's Volume

78,105

Open Price

$40.28

Day's Range

$40.2 - $40.3

Previous Close

$40.26

52 week low / high

$35.16 - $40.36

Percent off 52 week high

-0.37%

AOM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AOM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AOM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

AOM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AOM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-02

$0.202051

2019-07-02

$0.339548

2019-04-02

$0.214815

2018-12-28

$0.251858

2018-10-02

$0.195796

2018-07-03

$0.290005

2018-04-03

$0.165183

2017-12-28

$0.155567

2017-12-28

$0.159099

2017-12-28

$0.391322

2017-10-03

$0.161849

2017-07-06

$0.254496

2017-04-04

$0.136544

2016-12-28

$0.23235

2016-10-04

$0.138693

2016-07-06

$0.238236

2016-04-04

$0.146064

2015-12-29

$0.011299

2015-12-28

$0.157338

2015-10-02

$0.13257

2015-07-02

$0.244771

2015-04-02

$0.127875

2014-12-26

$0.20688

2014-10-02

$0.131642

2014-07-02

$0.271808

2014-04-02

$0.122283

2013-12-27

$0.165966

2013-10-02

$0.12939

2013-07-02

$0.228248

2013-04-02

$0.116995

2012-12-26

$0.2546

2012-09-26

$0.119862

2012-06-26

$0.225928

2012-03-27

$0.067807

2011-12-27

$0.203884

2011-09-27

$0.147015

2011-06-27

$0.24935

2011-03-28

$0.096926

2010-12-27

$0.178749

2010-09-27

$0.093946

2010-06-25

$0.174932

2010-03-26

$0.066448

2009-12-28

$0.170743

2009-09-24

$0.129152

2009-06-25

$0.188113

2009-03-26

$0.079653

2008-12-26

$0.14847

AOM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AOM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AOM

Stock not rated.

AOM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.28%

-10.48%

0years

AOM

AOM

AOM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AOM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

AOM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2021

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3395

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2519

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1958

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1652

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3913

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1591

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1556

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1618

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2545

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1365

2017-04-03

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2324

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1387

2016-10-03

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2382

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1461

2016-04-01

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0113

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1573

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1326

2015-10-01

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2448

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1279

2015-04-01

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2069

2014-12-24

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1316

2014-10-01

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2718

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1223

2014-04-01

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1294

2013-10-01

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2282

2013-07-01

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1170

2013-04-01

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

2013-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2546

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1199

2012-09-25

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2259

2012-06-25

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0678

2012-03-26

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2039

2011-12-23

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1470

2011-09-26

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2494

2011-06-24

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0969

2011-03-25

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1787

2010-12-23

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0939

2010-09-24

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1749

2010-06-24

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0664

2010-03-25

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1707

2009-12-24

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1292

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1881

2009-06-24

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0797

2009-03-25

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1485

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

2008-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

AOM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

X