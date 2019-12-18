Best Dividend Stocks
Anta Sports Products - ADR

Stock

ANPDY

Price as of:

$233.55 +1.2 +0.52%

Industry

Other

Anta Sports Products - ADR (ANPDY)

ANPDY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.81%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.88

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ANPDY DARS™ Rating

ANPDY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$233.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

129

Open Price

$232.08

Day's Range

$232.08 - $234.22

Previous Close

$232.35

52 week low / high

$109.97 - $252.43

Percent off 52 week high

-7.48%

ANPDY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ANPDY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ANPDY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ANPDY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-06

$0.939081

2019-04-11

$0.842453

2018-08-27

$1.542336

2018-04-12

$1.306137

2017-08-25

$1.26205

2017-04-07

$1.09239733

2016-09-14

$1.045968

2016-04-07

$0.966881

2015-08-17

$0.917716

2015-04-07

$0.903057

2014-08-19

$0.756285

2014-04-10

$0.709256

2013-08-16

$0.562436

2013-04-10

$0.547334801

2012-08-16

$0.691256

2012-04-05

$0.787288

2011-08-18

$0.784595

2011-04-01

$0.753806

2010-08-25

$0.623616

2010-03-29

$0.386364

2009-08-26

$0.367021

2009-04-02

$0.322518222

ANPDY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ANPDY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ANPDY

Stock not rated.

ANPDY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.28%

-34.06%

5years

ANPDY

ANPDY

ANPDY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ANPDY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

ANPDY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9391

Unknown

2019-09-06

2019-09-09

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8425

Unknown

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5423

Unknown

2018-08-27

2018-08-28

2018-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3061

Unknown

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2621

Unknown

2017-08-25

2017-08-29

2017-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0924

Unknown

2017-04-07

2017-04-11

2017-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0460

Unknown

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9669

Unknown

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9177

Unknown

2015-08-17

2015-08-19

2015-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9031

Unknown

2015-04-07

2015-04-09

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7563

Unknown

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7093

Unknown

2014-04-10

2014-04-14

2014-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5624

Unknown

2013-08-16

2013-08-20

2013-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5473

Unknown

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6913

Unknown

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7873

Unknown

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-05-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7846

Unknown

2011-08-18

2011-08-22

2011-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7538

Unknown

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-05-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6236

Unknown

2010-08-25

2010-08-27

2010-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3864

Unknown

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3670

Unknown

2009-08-26

2009-08-28

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3225

Unknown

2009-04-02

2009-04-06

2009-05-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

ANPDY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X