Market Vectors Fallen Angel ETF

Stock

ANGL

Price as of:

$29.88 +0.07 +0.23%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Market Vectors Fallen Angel ETF (ANGL)

ANGL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.59

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ANGL DARS™ Rating

ANGL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

232,225

Open Price

$29.92

Day's Range

$29.85 - $29.98

Previous Close

$29.82

52 week low / high

$26.25 - $29.98

Percent off 52 week high

-0.30%

ANGL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ANGL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ANGL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

ANGL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ANGL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.1322

2019-11-01

$0.1311

2019-10-01

$0.1286

2019-09-03

$0.1282

2019-08-01

$0.1327

2019-07-01

$0.127

2019-06-03

$0.1319

2019-05-01

$0.1347

2019-04-01

$0.1352

2019-03-01

$0.1157

2019-02-01

$0.1223

2018-12-27

$0.1436

2018-12-03

$0.1506

2018-11-01

$0.1395

2018-10-01

$0.1285

2018-09-04

$0.1326

2018-08-01

$0.1391

2018-07-02

$0.1269

2018-06-01

$0.1316

2018-05-01

$0.1224

2018-04-02

$0.1332

2018-03-01

$0.1187

2018-02-01

$0.1303

2017-12-27

$0.1333

2017-12-27

$0.0173

2017-12-27

$0.0683

2017-12-01

$0.1219

2017-11-01

$0.1268

2017-10-02

$0.1212

2017-09-01

$0.1223

2017-08-01

$0.1269

2017-07-03

$0.131

2017-06-01

$0.1276

2017-05-01

$0.1143

2017-04-03

$0.1282

2017-03-01

$0.1125

2017-02-01

$0.121

2016-12-28

$0.0076

2016-12-28

$0.0842

2016-12-28

$0.127

2016-12-01

$0.1317

2016-11-01

$0.135

2016-10-03

$0.1367

2016-09-01

$0.1338

2016-08-01

$0.1271

2016-07-01

$0.1431

2016-06-01

$0.1465

2016-05-02

$0.1395

2016-04-01

$0.1444

2016-03-01

$0.1165

2016-02-01

$0.092

2015-12-29

$0.127

2015-12-29

$0.061

2015-12-01

$0.1048

2015-11-02

$0.1164

2015-10-01

$0.1045

2015-09-01

$0.118

2015-08-03

$0.117

2015-07-01

$0.1

2015-06-01

$0.108

2015-05-01

$0.09

2015-04-01

$0.134

2015-03-02

$0.112

2015-02-02

$0.1218

2014-12-29

$0.068

2014-12-29

$0.1218

2014-12-29

$0.211

2014-12-01

$0.105

2014-11-03

$0.13

2014-10-01

$0.125

2014-09-02

$0.128

2014-08-01

$0.128

2014-07-01

$0.119

2014-06-02

$0.129

2014-05-01

$0.126

2014-04-01

$0.13

2014-03-03

$0.119

2014-02-03

$0.13

2013-12-27

$0.13

2013-12-27

$0.0754

2013-12-02

$0.127

2013-11-01

$0.127

2013-10-01

$0.1222

2013-09-03

$0.1222

2013-08-01

$0.139

2013-07-01

$0.139

2013-06-03

$0.139

2013-05-01

$0.13

2013-04-01

$0.1395

2013-03-01

$0.13

2013-02-01

$0.13

2012-12-27

$0.1463

2012-12-27

$0.12

2012-12-03

$0.1463

2012-11-01

$0.1463

2012-10-01

$0.14

2012-09-04

$0.14

2012-08-01

$0.14

2012-07-02

$0.13

2012-06-01

$0.162

ANGL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ANGL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ANGL

Stock not rated.

ANGL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.60%

-0.66%

1years

ANGL

News
ANGL

Research
ANGL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ANGL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

ANGL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1322

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1311

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1286

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1282

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1327

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1319

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1347

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1157

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1223

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1436

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1506

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1395

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1285

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1326

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1391

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1269

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1316

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1224

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1332

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1187

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1303

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-03

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0173

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1333

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1219

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1268

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1212

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1223

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1269

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1310

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1276

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1143

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1282

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1317

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1367

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1338

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1271

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1431

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1465

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1395

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1444

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1165

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1048

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1164

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1180

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1218

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2110

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1218

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1280

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1280

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1290

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1260

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0754

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1390

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1390

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1390

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1395

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1463

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1463

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1463

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1620

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

ANGL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

