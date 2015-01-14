Best Dividend Stocks
ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN

Stock

AMU

Price as of:

$13.75 +0.18 +1.33%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMU)

AMU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.68%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.18

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AMU DARS™ Rating

AMU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

138,882

Open Price

$13.47

Day's Range

$13.47 - $13.76

Previous Close

$13.57

52 week low / high

$12.36 - $16.54

Percent off 52 week high

-16.87%

AMU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AMU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AMU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AMU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AMU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.2945

2019-08-27

$0.2985

2019-05-28

$0.2609

2019-02-28

$0.2918

2018-11-28

$0.2846

2018-08-27

$0.3137

2018-05-25

$0.3192

2018-02-28

$0.2663

2017-11-28

$0.2999

2017-08-24

$0.3056

2017-05-24

$0.3136

2017-02-27

$0.2918

2016-11-25

$0.316

2016-08-24

$0.3204

2016-05-25

$0.3396

2016-02-25

$0.3395

2015-11-25

$0.3638

2015-08-26

$0.3612

2015-05-27

$0.3597

2015-02-26

$0.3726

2014-11-26

$0.3778

2014-08-26

$0.3701

2014-05-27

$0.3729

2014-02-27

$0.3579

2013-11-26

$0.3671

2013-08-26

$0.3543

2013-05-24

$0.3429

2013-02-27

$0.3251

2012-11-27

$0.3265

2012-08-24

$0.3535

AMU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AMU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AMU

Stock not rated.

AMU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.61%

-0.49%

0years

AMU

News
AMU

Research
AMU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AMU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

AMU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2945

Unknown

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2985

Unknown

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2609

Unknown

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2918

Unknown

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2846

Unknown

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3137

Unknown

2018-08-27

2018-08-28

2018-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3192

Unknown

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2663

Unknown

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2999

Unknown

2017-11-28

2017-11-29

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3056

Unknown

2017-08-24

2017-08-28

2017-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3136

Unknown

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2918

Unknown

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3160

Unknown

2016-11-25

2016-11-29

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3204

Unknown

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3396

Unknown

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3395

Unknown

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3638

Unknown

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3612

Unknown

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3597

Unknown

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3726

Unknown

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3778

Unknown

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3701

Unknown

2014-08-26

2014-08-28

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3729

Unknown

2014-05-27

2014-05-29

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3579

Unknown

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3671

Unknown

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3543

Unknown

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3429

Unknown

2013-05-24

2013-05-29

2013-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3251

Unknown

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3265

Unknown

2012-11-27

2012-11-29

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3535

Unknown

2012-08-24

2012-08-28

2012-09-06

Initial

Regular

Quarter

AMU

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

