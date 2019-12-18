Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Amadeus IT Group S.A. - ADR

Stock

AMADY

Price as of:

$80.86 -0.63 -0.77%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Amadeus IT Group S.A. - ADR (AMADY)

AMADY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.36%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.11

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AMADY DARS™ Rating

AMADY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$80.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,753

Open Price

$81.26

Day's Range

$80.77 - $81.49

Previous Close

$81.49

52 week low / high

$66.34 - $83.2

Percent off 52 week high

-2.81%

AMADY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AMADY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AMADY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AMADY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AMADY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-10

$0.555658

2019-01-15

$0.419983

2018-06-29

$0.565438

2018-01-29

$0.432811

2017-06-27

$0.448679

2017-01-27

$0.306447

2016-07-25

$0.342936

2016-01-25

$0.263776

2015-07-27

$0.293904

2015-01-27

$0.254364

2014-07-24

$0.310403

2014-01-28

$0.289641

2013-07-25

$0.235798

2013-01-25

$0.242553

2012-01-25

$0.16243

2011-07-22

$0.312789

AMADY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AMADY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AMADY

Stock not rated.

AMADY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.35%

11.33%

3years

AMADY

News
AMADY

Research
AMADY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AMADY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AMADY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5557

Unknown

2019-07-10

2019-07-11

2019-07-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4200

Unknown

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5654

Unknown

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4328

Unknown

2018-01-29

2018-01-30

2018-02-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4487

Unknown

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3064

Unknown

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3429

Unknown

2016-07-25

2016-07-27

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2638

Unknown

2016-01-25

2016-01-27

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2939

Unknown

2015-07-27

2015-07-29

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2544

Unknown

2015-01-27

2015-01-29

2015-02-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3104

Unknown

2014-07-24

2014-07-28

2014-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2896

Unknown

2014-01-28

2014-01-30

2014-02-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2358

Unknown

2013-07-25

2013-07-29

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2426

Unknown

2013-01-25

2013-01-29

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1624

Unknown

2012-01-25

2012-01-27

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3128

Unknown

2011-07-22

2011-07-26

2011-08-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

AMADY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X