Akzo Nobel N.V. - ADR

Stock

AKZOY

Price as of:

$33.25 +0.31 +0.94%

Industry

Other

Akzo Nobel N.V. - ADR (AKZOY)

AKZOY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.66%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.22

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

19.20%

EPS $1.13

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

AKZOY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,233

Open Price

$33.06

Day's Range

$33.06 - $33.33

Previous Close

$32.94

52 week low / high

$25.61 - $34.13

Percent off 52 week high

-2.58%

AKZOY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AKZOY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

AKZOY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AKZOY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-05

$0.108644

2019-04-29

$0.443636

2019-01-22

$2.955012

2018-10-26

$0.122893138

2018-05-01

$0.709160855

2017-10-27

$0.199160855

2017-04-26

$0.446265467

2016-10-27

$0.112912261

2016-04-21

$0.417316085

2015-10-29

$0.10663667

2015-04-23

$0.386389201

2014-10-29

$0.119572553

2014-05-02

$0.474128234

2013-10-29

$0.131608549

2013-05-01

$0.450506187

2012-04-25

$0.437007874

2011-10-24

$0.13670791151106113

2011-04-29

$0.4896137982752156

2010-10-25

$0.13910761154855644

2010-04-30

$0.4208098987626547

2009-10-28

$0.1674915635545557

2009-04-30

$0.6971503562054743

2008-10-31

$0.18912635920509938

2008-04-24

$0.8089988751406074

2007-10-24

$0.17982752155980503

2007-04-24

$0.4596175478065242

2006-10-18

$0.1422947131608549

2006-04-24

$0.4295838020247469

2005-10-24

$0.13490813648293964

2005-04-20

$0.43322084739407574

2004-10-22

$0.1431196100487439

2004-04-21

$0.39951631046119235

2003-10-22

$0.1286164229471316

2003-04-17

$0.3807874015748032

2002-10-25

$0.11343082114735659

2002-04-23

$0.30678290213723286

2001-10-26

$0.010012373453318336

2001-04-25

$0.2956805399325084

AKZOY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AKZOY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AKZOY

Stock not rated.

AKZOY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-25.72%

-73.89%

3years

AKZOY

AKZOY

AKZOY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AKZOY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

AKZOY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1086

Unknown

2019-11-05

2019-11-06

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4436

Unknown

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.9550

Unknown

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1229

Unknown

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-11-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7092

Unknown

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1992

Unknown

2017-10-27

2017-10-30

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4463

Unknown

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1129

Unknown

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4173

Unknown

2016-04-21

2016-04-25

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1066

Unknown

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3864

Unknown

2015-04-23

2015-04-27

2015-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1196

Unknown

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4741

Unknown

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

2014-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1316

Unknown

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4505

Unknown

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1249

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-24

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4370

Unknown

2012-04-25

2012-04-27

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1367

Unknown

2011-10-24

2011-10-26

2011-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4896

Unknown

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1391

Unknown

2010-10-25

2010-10-27

2010-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4208

Unknown

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1675

Unknown

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6972

Unknown

2009-04-30

2009-05-04

2009-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1891

Unknown

2008-10-31

2008-11-03

2008-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8090

Unknown

2008-04-24

2008-04-28

2008-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1798

Unknown

2007-10-24

2007-10-26

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4596

Unknown

2007-04-24

2007-04-26

2007-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1423

Unknown

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-11-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4296

Unknown

2006-04-24

2006-04-26

2006-05-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1349

Unknown

2005-10-24

2005-10-26

2005-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4332

Unknown

2005-04-20

2005-04-22

2005-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1431

Unknown

2004-10-22

2004-10-26

2004-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3995

Unknown

2004-04-21

2004-04-23

2004-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1286

Unknown

2003-10-22

2003-10-24

2003-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3808

Unknown

2003-04-17

2003-04-22

2003-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1134

Unknown

2002-10-25

2002-10-29

2002-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3068

Unknown

2002-04-23

2002-04-25

2002-05-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

Unknown

2001-10-26

2001-10-29

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2957

Unknown

2001-04-25

2001-04-27

2001-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

AKZOY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

