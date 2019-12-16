Best Dividend Stocks
Aviva Plc

Stock

AIVAF

Price as of:

$5.71 +0.16 +2.88%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Aviva Plc (AIVAF)

AIVAF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.02%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.23

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get AIVAF DARS™ Rating

AIVAF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,400

Open Price

$5.61

Day's Range

$5.61 - $5.71

Previous Close

$5.55

52 week low / high

$4.31 - $5.8

Percent off 52 week high

-1.55%

AIVAF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AIVAF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AIVAF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

AIVAF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AIVAF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-15

$0.1149

2019-04-11

$0.2709

2018-08-16

$0.1176

2018-04-05

$0.2661

2017-10-05

$0.1102

2017-04-06

$0.198

2016-10-06

$0.0936

2016-04-07

$0.1975

2015-10-08

$0.1036

2015-04-08

$0.1822

2014-10-09

$0.0943

2014-04-02

$0.1563

2013-10-09

$0.0894

2013-03-20

$0.1359

2012-09-19

$0.1622

2012-03-21

$0.16 (GBP)

2011-09-21

$0.1 (GBP)

2011-03-23

$0.16 (GBP)

2010-09-22

$0.095 (GBP)

2010-03-24

$0.15 (GBP)

AIVAF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AIVAF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AIVAF

Stock not rated.

AIVAF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.58%

-40.11%

5years

AIVAF

News
AIVAF

Research
AIVAF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AIVAF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

AIVAF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1149

Unknown

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2709

Unknown

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1176

Unknown

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2661

Unknown

2018-04-05

2018-04-06

2018-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1102

Unknown

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1980

Unknown

2017-04-06

2017-04-07

2017-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0936

Unknown

2016-10-06

2016-10-07

2016-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1975

Unknown

2016-04-07

2016-04-08

2016-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1036

Unknown

2015-10-08

2015-10-09

2015-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1822

Unknown

2015-04-08

2015-04-09

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0943

Unknown

2014-10-09

2014-10-10

2014-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1563

Unknown

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-05-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0894

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1359

Unknown

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1622

Unknown

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-11-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1600 (GBP)

Unknown

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000 (GBP)

Unknown

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1600 (GBP)

Unknown

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0950 (GBP)

Unknown

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500 (GBP)

Unknown

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

AIVAF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

