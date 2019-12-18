Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P Asia 50

Stock

AIA

Price as of:

$65.71 +0.11 +0.17%

Industry

Other

AIA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.23%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.12

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AIA DARS™ Rating

AIA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$65.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

13,519

Open Price

$65.72

Day's Range

$65.68 - $65.79

Previous Close

$65.6

52 week low / high

$53.23 - $65.94

Percent off 52 week high

-0.35%

AIA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AIA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

AIA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AIA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$1.060195

2019-06-17

$0.418408

2018-12-18

$1.051636

2018-06-19

$0.328068

2017-12-21

$0.768932

2017-06-20

$0.190748

2016-12-22

$0.825827

2016-06-21

$0.234778

2015-12-21

$0.959556

2015-06-24

$0.258313

2014-12-19

$0.531434

2014-06-24

$0.523734

2013-12-17

$0.469682

2013-06-25

$0.520772

2012-12-17

$0.475876

2012-06-20

$0.427123

2011-12-19

$0.715076

2011-06-21

$0.449501

2010-12-20

$0.398349

2010-06-21

$0.33638

2009-12-21

$0.252969

2009-06-22

$0.250406

2008-12-22

$0.445827

2008-06-23

$0.25687

2007-12-24

$0.01755

AIA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AIA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AIA

Stock not rated.

AIA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.98%

53.68%

1years

AIA

AIA

AIA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AIA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

AIA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0602

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4184

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0516

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3281

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7689

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1907

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8258

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2348

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9596

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2583

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5314

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5237

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4697

2013-12-16

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5208

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4759

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4271

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7151

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4495

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3983

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3364

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2530

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2504

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4458

Unknown

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2569

Unknown

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0176

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Initial

Regular

Annual

AIA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

