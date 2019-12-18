Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Barclays Agency Bond

Stock

AGZ

Price as of:

$115.6 -0.02 -0.02%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Barclays Agency Bond (AGZ)

AGZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.12%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.45

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AGZ DARS™ Rating

AGZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$115.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

158,774

Open Price

$115.75

Day's Range

$115.58 - $115.75

Previous Close

$115.62

52 week low / high

$111.41 - $117.44

Percent off 52 week high

-1.57%

AGZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AGZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

AGZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AGZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.204511

2019-11-01

$0.219302

2019-10-01

$0.215215

2019-09-03

$0.21095

2019-08-01

$0.212916

2019-07-01

$0.231659

2019-06-03

$0.245108

2019-05-01

$0.236177

2019-04-01

$0.238237

2019-03-01

$0.238765

2019-02-01

$0.23741

2018-12-18

$0.236731

2018-12-03

$0.23413

2018-11-01

$0.224648

2018-10-01

$0.210303

2018-09-04

$0.20737

2018-08-01

$0.20472

2018-07-02

$0.197737

2018-06-01

$0.199717

2018-05-01

$0.187208

2018-04-02

$0.171567

2018-03-01

$0.172467

2018-02-01

$0.160813

2017-12-21

$0.171945

2017-12-01

$0.158287

2017-11-01

$0.155675

2017-10-02

$0.155471

2017-09-01

$0.153706

2017-08-01

$0.152463

2017-07-03

$0.14779

2017-06-01

$0.142892

2017-05-01

$0.147159

2017-04-03

$0.134124

2017-03-01

$0.136641

2017-02-01

$0.132174

2016-12-22

$0.142031

2016-12-01

$0.126109

2016-12-01

$0.101126

2016-12-01

$0.112808

2016-11-01

$0.122035

2016-10-03

$0.121208

2016-09-01

$0.116547

2016-08-01

$0.115698

2016-07-01

$0.123594

2016-06-01

$0.122936

2016-05-02

$0.123476

2016-04-01

$0.128277

2016-03-01

$0.132243

2016-02-01

$0.122249

2015-12-24

$0.151227

2015-12-01

$0.119062

2015-11-02

$0.117468

2015-10-01

$0.117467

2015-09-01

$0.110003

2015-08-03

$0.122203

2015-07-01

$0.119127

2015-06-01

$0.119953

2015-05-01

$0.118965

2015-04-01

$0.118988

2015-03-02

$0.120735

2015-02-02

$0.13232

2014-12-24

$0.114274

2014-12-01

$0.127445

2014-11-03

$0.130988

2014-10-01

$0.125536

2014-09-02

$0.121706

2014-08-01

$0.123526

2014-07-01

$0.123736

2014-06-02

$0.12623

2014-05-01

$0.129393

2014-04-01

$0.120419

2014-03-03

$0.134194

2014-02-03

$0.12388

2013-12-26

$0.112389

2013-12-02

$0.116611

2013-11-01

$0.120413

2013-10-01

$0.123264

2013-09-03

$0.122201

2013-08-01

$0.116718

2013-07-01

$0.103854

2013-06-03

$0.099141

2013-05-01

$0.095618

2013-04-01

$0.100294

2013-03-01

$0.10818

2013-02-01

$0.097101

2012-12-26

$0.105509

2012-12-03

$0.100523

2012-11-01

$0.098055

2012-10-01

$0.105956

2012-09-04

$0.104408

2012-08-01

$0.105659

2012-07-02

$0.123387

2012-06-01

$0.124422

2012-05-01

$0.12808

2012-04-02

$0.129737

2012-03-01

$0.138536

2012-02-01

$0.121783

2011-12-27

$0.140122

2011-12-01

$0.136479

2011-11-01

$0.133248

2011-10-03

$0.151464

2011-09-01

$0.155072

2011-08-01

$0.158747

2011-07-01

$0.163426

2011-06-01

$0.165247

2011-05-02

$0.169329

2011-04-01

$0.166146

2011-03-01

$0.173335

2011-02-01

$0.163393

2010-12-28

$0.161099

2010-12-01

$0.159292

2010-11-01

$0.159024

2010-10-01

$0.162495

2010-09-01

$0.160952

2010-08-02

$0.167253

2010-07-01

$0.173889

2010-06-01

$0.166892

2010-05-03

$0.212903

2010-04-01

$0.189727

2010-03-01

$0.178613

2010-02-01

$0.170164

2009-12-29

$0.165548

2009-12-01

$0.172233

2009-11-02

$0.152406

2009-11-02

$0.086532

2009-10-01

$0.184495

2009-09-01

$0.180434

2009-08-03

$0.178169

2009-07-01

$0.14991

2009-06-01

$0.16712

2009-05-01

$0.154

2009-04-01

$0.1645

2009-03-02

$0.16781

2009-02-02

$0.224597

2008-12-29

$0.25672

2008-12-01

$0.15

AGZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AGZ

Stock not rated.

AGZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.79%

1.94%

3years

AGZ

AGZ

AGZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AGZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

AGZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2045

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2193

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2152

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2110

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2129

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2317

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2451

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2362

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2382

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2388

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2374

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2367

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2341

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2246

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2103

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2074

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2047

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1977

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1997

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1872

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1716

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1725

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1608

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1719

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1583

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1557

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1555

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1537

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1525

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1478

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1429

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1472

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1341

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1366

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1322

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1420

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1128

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1011

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1212

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1165

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1157

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1236

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1229

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1235

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1283

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1322

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1512

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1191

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1191

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1207

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1323

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1143

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1274

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1310

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1255

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1217

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1235

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1237

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1262

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1294

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1204

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1342

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1239

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1124

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1166

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1204

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1233

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1039

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0991

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0956

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1003

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1082

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0971

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1055

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0981

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1044

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1057

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1234

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1244

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1281

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1297

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1385

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1218

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1401

2011-12-23

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1365

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1332

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1515

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1551

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1587

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1634

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1652

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1693

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1661

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1733

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1634

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1611

2010-12-27

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1593

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1625

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1610

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1673

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1739

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1669

2010-05-28

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2129

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1897

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1786

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1702

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1655

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1722

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0865

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Short – Term Capital Gains, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1524

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1845

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1804

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1782

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1499

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1671

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1540

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1645

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1678

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2246

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2567

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

Unknown

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

Initial

Regular

Monthly

AGZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

