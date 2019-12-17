Best Dividend Stocks
Arctic Glacier Income Fund - Unit

Stock

AGUNF

Price as of:

$0.02 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

AGUNF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AGUNF DARS™ Rating

AGUNF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

83,900

Open Price

$0.02

Day's Range

$0.02 - $0.02

Previous Close

$0.02

52 week low / high

$0.02 - $0.06

Percent off 52 week high

-66.67%

AGUNF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AGUNF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AGUNF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AGUNF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AGUNF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2008-08-27

$0.0716

2008-07-29

$0.0896

2008-06-26

$0.0905

2008-05-28

$0.0927

2008-04-28

$0.0905

2008-03-27

$0.0902

2008-02-27

$0.0934

2008-01-29

$0.0918

2007-12-27

$0.0935

2007-11-28

$0.0929

2007-10-29

$0.0961

2007-09-26

$0.0913

2007-08-29

$0.0864

2007-07-27

$0.0862

2007-06-27

$0.0857

2007-05-29

$0.0854

2007-04-26

$0.0817

2007-03-28

$0.0792

2007-02-26

$0.0791

2007-01-29

$0.0776

2006-12-27

$0.0789

2006-11-28

$0.0811

2006-10-27

$0.0817

2006-09-27

$0.0823

2006-08-29

$0.0827

2006-07-27

$0.0808

2006-06-28

$0.0816

2006-05-29

$0.0829

2006-04-26

$0.0811

2006-03-29

$0.0782

2006-02-24

$0.0796

2006-01-27

$0.0798

2005-12-28

$0.0785

2005-11-28

$0.0785

2005-10-27

$0.0784

2005-09-28

$0.0779

2005-08-29

$0.0768

2005-07-27

$0.0743

2005-06-28

$0.0744

2005-05-27

$0.0727

2005-04-27

$0.0735

2005-03-29

$0.0757

2005-02-24

$0.0717

2005-01-27

$0.0722

2004-12-29

$0.0733

2004-11-26

$0.0758

2004-10-27

$0.0728

2004-09-28

$0.0701

2004-08-27

$0.0682

2004-07-28

$0.067

2004-06-28

$0.0659

2004-05-27

$0.0651

2004-04-28

$0.0661

2004-03-29

$0.0676

2004-02-25

$0.0671

2004-01-28

$0.0684

2003-12-29

$0.0681

2003-11-26

$0.0681

2003-10-29

$0.0682

2003-09-26

$0.0662

2003-08-27

$0.064

2003-07-29

$0.0644

2003-06-26

$0.0662

2003-05-28

$0.0648

2003-04-28

$0.0617

2003-03-27

$0.0607

2003-02-26

$0.0597

2003-01-29

$0.0584

2003-01-09

$0.056

2002-11-27

$0.0555

2002-10-31

$0.0559

2002-09-26

$0.0554

2002-08-28

$0.0563

2002-07-29

$0.0551

2002-06-26

$0.0578

2002-05-29

$0.0572

2002-04-26

$0.0735

AGUNF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AGUNF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AGUNF

Stock not rated.

AGUNF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

AGUNF

News
AGUNF

Research
AGUNF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AGUNF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AGUNF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000 (CAD)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0716

2008-08-12

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0896

2008-07-16

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2008-06-16

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0927

2008-05-16

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2008-04-16

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0902

2008-03-17

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0934

2008-02-18

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0918

2008-01-16

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0935

2007-12-17

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2007-11-16

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0961

2007-10-16

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0913

2007-09-17

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2007-08-16

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2007-07-16

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0857

2007-06-18

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0854

2007-05-16

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0817

2007-04-16

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2007-03-16

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0791

2007-02-16

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2007-01-17

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0789

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2006-11-16

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0817

2006-10-16

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0823

2006-09-18

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0827

2006-08-16

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2006-07-17

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0816

2006-06-16

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0829

2006-05-16

2006-05-29

2006-05-31

2006-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2006-04-17

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2006-03-16

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2006-02-16

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2006-01-16

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2005-12-16

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2005-11-16

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0784

2005-10-17

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

2005-09-16

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0768

2005-08-16

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2005-07-18

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0744

2005-06-16

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

2005-05-16

2005-05-27

2005-05-31

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-04-18

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0757

2005-03-01

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

2005-02-16

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2005-01-17

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2004-12-16

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2004-11-16

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

2004-10-18

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0701

2004-09-16

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0682

2004-08-16

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2004-07-16

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2004-06-16

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0651

2004-05-17

2004-05-27

2004-05-31

2004-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

2004-04-16

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2004-03-16

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0671

2004-02-16

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0684

2004-01-16

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2003-12-16

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2003-11-17

2003-11-26

2003-11-28

2003-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0682

2003-10-16

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0662

2003-09-16

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2003-08-18

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2003-07-16

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0662

2003-06-16

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0648

2003-05-16

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0617

2003-04-16

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2003-03-17

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2003-02-17

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2003-01-20

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2002-12-16

2003-01-09

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2002-11-18

2002-11-27

2002-11-29

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2002-10-16

2002-10-31

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2002-09-16

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2002-08-16

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2002-07-16

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0578

2002-06-17

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0572

2002-05-15

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2002-04-15

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

AGUNF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

