IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF

Stock

AGGP

Price as of:

$19.74 +0.01 +0.05%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (AGGP)

AGGP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.08%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.61

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AGGP DARS™ Rating

AGGP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.74

Quote Time

Today's Volume

292

Open Price

$19.74

Day's Range

$19.74 - $19.74

Previous Close

$19.73

52 week low / high

$18.69 - $20.05

Percent off 52 week high

-1.55%

AGGP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AGGP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AGGP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AGGP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AGGP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-09

$0.05067

2019-11-07

$0.0472

2019-10-08

$0.0464

2019-09-10

$0.04818

2019-08-08

$0.04461

2019-07-09

$0.03984

2019-06-10

$0.04573

2019-05-08

$0.04844

2019-04-08

$0.04641

2019-03-08

$0.03652

2019-02-08

$0.04125

2018-12-27

$0.0466

2018-12-10

$0.05454

2018-11-08

$0.06237

2018-10-09

$0.04488

2018-09-11

$0.03908

2018-08-08

$0.05082

2018-07-10

$0.0494

2018-06-08

$0.03408

2018-05-08

$0.05583

2018-04-09

$0.06009

2018-03-08

$0.0566

2018-02-08

$0.05719

2017-12-28

$0.05517

2017-12-08

$0.05619

2017-11-08

$0.03241

2017-10-11

$0.03676

2017-09-11

$0.05651

2017-08-08

$0.04815

2017-07-11

$0.05586

2017-06-08

$0.05616

2017-05-08

$0.0506

2017-04-10

$0.05131

2017-03-08

$0.05434

2017-02-08

$0.05097

2016-12-28

$0.06161

2016-12-08

$0.05864

2016-11-08

$0.04635

2016-10-11

$0.03934

2016-09-09

$0.03843

2016-08-08

$0.037

2016-07-11

$0.03409

2016-06-08

$0.05433

AGGP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AGGP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AGGP

Stock not rated.

AGGP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.03%

-0.56%

2years

AGGP

News
AGGP

Research
AGGP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AGGP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

AGGP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0507

2019-12-06

2019-12-09

2019-12-10

2019-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0472

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0464

2019-10-07

2019-10-08

2019-10-09

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0482

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-11

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0446

2019-08-07

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0398

2019-07-08

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-11

2019-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0484

2019-05-07

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0464

2019-04-05

2019-04-08

2019-04-09

2019-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0413

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0466

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-11

2018-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0624

2018-11-07

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0449

2018-10-08

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0391

2018-09-10

2018-09-11

2018-09-12

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2018-08-07

2018-08-08

2018-08-09

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0494

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-07-11

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0341

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-09

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2018-04-06

2018-04-09

2018-04-10

2018-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0572

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0324

2017-11-07

2017-11-08

2017-11-09

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2017-10-10

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-12

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0482

2017-08-07

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2017-07-10

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2017-06-07

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0506

2017-05-05

2017-05-08

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0513

2017-04-07

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0543

2017-03-07

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2017-02-07

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0586

2016-12-07

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0464

2016-11-07

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0393

2016-10-10

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0384

2016-09-08

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2016-08-05

2016-08-08

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0341

2016-07-08

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0543

2016-06-07

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-13

Initial

Regular

Monthly

AGGP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X