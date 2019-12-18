Best Dividend Stocks
IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF

Stock

AGGE

Price as of:

$19.47 +0.02 +0.1%

Industry

Other

AGGE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.47

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

AGGE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

123,300

Open Price

$19.46

Day's Range

$19.46 - $19.47

Previous Close

$19.45

52 week low / high

$18.4 - $19.59

Percent off 52 week high

-0.61%

AGGE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AGGE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

AGGE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AGGE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-09

$0.03884

2019-11-07

$0.04609

2019-10-08

$0.04533

2019-09-10

$0.04733

2019-08-08

$0.044

2019-07-09

$0.03762

2019-06-10

$0.04126

2019-05-08

$0.04512

2019-04-08

$0.04452

2019-03-08

$0.03526

2019-02-08

$0.04541

2018-12-27

$0.02495

2018-12-10

$0.04315

2018-11-08

$0.05235

2018-10-09

$0.04266

2018-09-11

$0.03534

2018-08-08

$0.0365

2018-07-10

$0.0447

2018-06-08

$0.04744

2018-05-08

$0.04243

2018-04-09

$0.04109

2018-03-08

$0.04486

2018-02-08

$0.04595

2017-12-28

$0.04159

2017-12-08

$0.04487

2017-11-08

$0.03189

2017-10-11

$0.03255

2017-09-11

$0.04078

2017-08-08

$0.0318

2017-07-11

$0.03548

2017-06-08

$0.03169

2017-05-08

$0.03173

2017-04-10

$0.03148

2017-03-08

$0.04274

2017-02-08

$0.0371

2016-12-28

$0.03239

2016-12-08

$0.03911

2016-11-08

$0.03809

2016-10-11

$0.03879

2016-09-09

$0.03847

2016-08-08

$0.03259

2016-07-11

$0.03408

2016-06-08

$0.04003

AGGE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AGGE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AGGE

Stock not rated.

AGGE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.66%

-7.05%

2years

AGGE

AGGE

AGGE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AGGE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

AGGE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0388

2019-12-06

2019-12-09

2019-12-10

2019-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0453

2019-10-07

2019-10-08

2019-10-09

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-11

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2019-08-07

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2019-07-08

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0413

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-11

2019-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0451

2019-05-07

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-04-05

2019-04-08

2019-04-09

2019-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0353

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0454

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0432

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-11

2018-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0524

2018-11-07

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0427

2018-10-08

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0353

2018-09-10

2018-09-11

2018-09-12

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2018-08-07

2018-08-08

2018-08-09

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0447

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-07-11

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-09

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0411

2018-04-06

2018-04-09

2018-04-10

2018-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0449

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0416

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0449

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0319

2017-11-07

2017-11-08

2017-11-09

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0326

2017-10-10

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-12

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0318

2017-08-07

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2017-07-10

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0317

2017-06-07

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0317

2017-05-05

2017-05-08

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2017-04-07

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0427

2017-03-07

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0371

2017-02-07

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0324

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0391

2016-12-07

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0381

2016-11-07

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2016-10-10

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2016-09-08

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0326

2016-08-05

2016-08-08

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0341

2016-07-08

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-06-07

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-13

Initial

Regular

Monthly

AGGE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X