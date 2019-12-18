Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares BLDRS Europe 100 ADR Index Fund

Stock

ADRU

Price as of:

$21.96 +0.04 +0.18%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Invesco PowerShares BLDRS Europe 100 ADR Index Fund (ADRU)

ADRU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.03%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.66

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ADRU DARS™ Rating

ADRU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.96

Quote Time

Today's Volume

165

Open Price

$21.96

Day's Range

$21.96 - $21.96

Previous Close

$21.92

52 week low / high

$18.35 - $22.1

Percent off 52 week high

-0.63%

ADRU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ADRU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ADRU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ADRU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ADRU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.16613

2019-06-24

$0.26728

2019-03-18

$0.21181

2018-12-24

$0.13447

2018-09-24

$0.16817

2018-06-18

$0.2746

2018-03-19

$0.15789

2017-12-18

$0.11797

2017-09-18

$0.13749

2017-06-16

$0.31929

2017-03-17

$0.15677

2016-12-16

$0.17565

2016-09-16

$0.16713

2016-06-17

$0.27408

2016-03-18

$0.16621

2015-12-18

$0.26154

2015-09-18

$0.25583

2015-06-19

$0.1934

2015-03-20

$0.0579

2014-12-19

$0.37201

2014-09-19

$0.14949

2014-06-20

$0.28651

2014-03-21

$0.43739

2013-12-20

$0.47385

2013-09-20

$0.14255

2013-06-21

$0.07561

2012-12-21

$0.35054

2012-09-21

$0.11033

2012-06-15

$0.25815

2011-12-16

$0.28122

2011-09-16

$0.12138

2011-06-17

$0.29941

2011-03-18

$0.04978

2010-12-17

$0.22291

2010-09-17

$0.09508

2010-06-18

$0.28972

2009-12-18

$0.34272

2009-09-18

$0.18489

2009-06-19

$0.21835

2008-12-19

$0.17533

2008-09-19

$0.16686

2008-06-20

$0.47381

2008-03-20

$0.21014

2007-12-21

$0.13197

2007-09-21

$0.16193

2007-06-15

$0.41921

2007-03-16

$0.13475

2006-12-15

$0.10857

2006-09-15

$0.14685

2006-06-16

$1.12504

2006-03-17

$0.03887444444444445

2005-12-16

$0.028906666666666667

2005-09-16

$0.046095555555555556

2005-06-17

$0.08756

2005-03-18

$0.04777777777777778

2004-12-31

$0.007222222222222222

2004-12-17

$0.025544444444444446

2004-09-17

$0.03488555555555556

2004-06-18

$0.06331444444444445

2004-03-19

$0.036381111111111114

2003-12-19

$0.013897777777777778

2003-09-19

$0.02962888888888889

2003-06-20

$0.04549444444444444

2003-03-21

$0.03705777777777778

2002-12-20

$0.0073033333333333336

ADRU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ADRU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ADRU

Stock not rated.

ADRU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.32%

-9.61%

1years

ADRU

News
ADRU

Research
ADRU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ADRU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

ADRU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1661

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2673

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2118

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1345

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1682

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2746

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1579

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1180

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3193

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1568

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1757

2016-12-16

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1671

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2741

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1662

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2615

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2558

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1934

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0579

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3720

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1495

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2865

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4374

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4739

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1426

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0756

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3505

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1103

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2582

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2812

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1214

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2994

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0498

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2229

2010-12-17

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0951

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2897

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3427

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1849

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2184

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1753

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1669

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4738

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2101

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1619

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4192

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1348

2007-03-15

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1086

2006-12-05

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1469

2006-09-14

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1250

2006-06-15

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0389

2006-03-16

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0289

2005-12-15

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0461

Unknown

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0876

Unknown

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0478

Unknown

2005-03-18

2005-03-22

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0072

Unknown

2004-12-31

2005-01-04

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0255

Unknown

2004-12-17

2004-12-21

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0349

Unknown

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

Unknown

2004-06-18

2004-06-22

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0364

Unknown

2004-03-19

2004-03-23

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0139

Unknown

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

Unknown

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0455

Unknown

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0371

Unknown

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0073

Unknown

2002-12-20

2002-12-24

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

ADRU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

