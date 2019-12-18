Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Invesco PowerShares BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

Stock

ADRE

Price as of:

$44.3 +0.25 +0.57%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Invesco PowerShares BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)

ADRE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.61%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.15

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ADRE DARS™ Rating

ADRE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$44.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,757

Open Price

$44.37

Day's Range

$44.27 - $44.49

Previous Close

$44.05

52 week low / high

$34.97 - $44.49

Percent off 52 week high

-0.43%

ADRE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ADRE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ADRE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ADRE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ADRE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.28763

2019-06-24

$0.20656

2019-03-18

$0.01609

2018-12-24

$0.11993

2018-09-24

$0.4207

2018-06-18

$0.22847

2018-03-19

$0.00851

2017-12-18

$0.10395

2017-09-18

$0.405

2017-06-16

$0.15885

2017-03-17

$0.02065

2016-12-16

$0.16276

2016-09-16

$0.25861

2016-06-17

$0.12821

2016-03-18

$0.01333

2015-12-18

$0.30287

2015-09-18

$0.43159

2015-03-20

$0.018

2014-12-19

$0.43782

2014-09-19

$0.29462

2014-06-20

$0.10496

2013-12-20

$0.43058

2013-09-20

$0.21797

2013-06-21

$0.31198

2012-12-21

$0.37689

2012-09-21

$0.25317

2012-06-15

$0.35784

2011-12-16

$0.38966

2011-09-16

$0.43524

2011-06-17

$0.4431

2011-03-18

$0.02028

2010-12-17

$0.25302

2010-09-17

$0.25251

2010-06-18

$0.2687

2009-12-18

$0.25696

2009-09-18

$0.29772

2009-06-19

$0.27469

2009-03-20

$0.1027

2008-12-19

$0.17231

2008-09-19

$0.29847

2008-06-20

$0.40311

2008-03-20

$0.10113

2007-12-21

$0.15808

2007-09-21

$0.24955

2007-06-15

$0.3876

2007-03-16

$0.04703

2006-12-15

$0.12362

2006-09-15

$0.20963

2006-06-16

$0.7563

2006-03-17

$0.016613125

2005-12-16

$0.032169375

2005-09-16

$0.03451125

2005-06-17

$0.0605725

2005-03-18

$0.00875

2004-12-31

$0.002368125

2004-12-17

$0.024635625

2004-09-17

$0.016115

2004-06-18

$0.037276875

2004-03-19

$0.005660625

2003-12-19

$0.132265

2003-12-19

$0.029875625

2003-09-19

$0.011673125

2003-06-20

$0.030373125

2003-03-21

$0.00495375

2002-12-20

$0.00339

ADRE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ADRE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ADRE

Stock not rated.

ADRE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

26.91%

47.96%

2years

ADRE

News
ADRE

Research
ADRE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ADRE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ADRE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2876

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2066

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0161

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1199

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4207

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2285

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0085

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1040

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1589

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1628

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2586

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1282

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3029

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4316

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0180

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4378

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2946

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2014-01-13

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4306

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2180

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3769

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2532

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3578

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3897

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4352

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4431

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0203

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2530

2010-12-17

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2687

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2570

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2977

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2747

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1027

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1723

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2985

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1011

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1581

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2496

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3876

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0470

2007-03-15

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1236

2006-12-05

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2096

2006-09-14

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7563

2006-06-15

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0166

2006-03-16

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0322

2005-12-15

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0345

Unknown

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0606

Unknown

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0088

Unknown

2005-03-18

2005-03-22

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0024

Unknown

2004-12-31

2005-01-04

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0246

Unknown

2004-12-17

2004-12-21

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0161

Unknown

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0373

Unknown

2004-06-18

2004-06-22

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0057

Unknown

2004-03-19

2004-03-23

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0299

Unknown

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1323

Unknown

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2003-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

Unknown

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0304

Unknown

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

Unknown

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0034

Unknown

2002-12-20

2002-12-24

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

ADRE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X