Adaro Energy Tbk, PT - ADR

Stock

ADOOY

Price as of:

$5.9 +1.23 +26.34%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Adaro Energy Tbk, PT - ADR (ADOOY)

ADOOY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.65%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.27

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

39.08%

EPS $0.70

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

ADOOY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

500

Open Price

$5.9

Day's Range

$5.9 - $5.9

Previous Close

$4.67

52 week low / high

$3.87 - $5.9

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

ADOOY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ADOOY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

ADOOY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ADOOY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-17

$0.137137

2019-01-04

$0.084349

2018-05-11

$0.161979

2017-12-29

$0.111518

2017-05-10

$0.044337

2016-12-29

$0.067445

2016-04-28

$0.043021

2015-12-30

$0.038592

2015-05-06

$0.049322

2014-12-29

$0.032729

2014-05-28

$0.03867

2013-12-27

$0.04037

2013-05-29

$0.039959

2012-12-27

$0.043073

2012-05-29

$0.24949

2011-11-28

$0.083743

2011-05-26

$0.086018

2010-11-26

$0.038675

2010-06-02

$0.064398

ADOOY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ADOOY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ADOOY

Stock not rated.

ADOOY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

35.41%

69.33%

4years

ADOOY

News
ADOOY

Research
ADOOY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ADOOY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

ADOOY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1371

Unknown

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0843

Unknown

2019-01-04

2019-01-07

2019-01-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1620

Unknown

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1115

Unknown

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0443

Unknown

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0674

Unknown

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-01-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0430

Unknown

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0386

Unknown

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0493

Unknown

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0327

Unknown

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0387

Unknown

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0404

Unknown

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

Unknown

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0431

Unknown

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2495

Unknown

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0837

Unknown

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0860

Unknown

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0387

Unknown

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0644

Unknown

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

ADOOY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

