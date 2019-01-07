Best Dividend Stocks
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Stock

ACV

Price as of:

$24.75 +0.12 +0.49%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)

ACV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.14%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.00

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ACV DARS™ Rating

ACV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,723

Open Price

$24.6

Day's Range

$24.6 - $24.75

Previous Close

$24.63

52 week low / high

$17.51 - $25.56

Percent off 52 week high

-3.17%

ACV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ACV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ACV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ACV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ACV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-11

$0.167

2019-11-08

$0.167

2019-10-10

$0.167

2019-09-12

$0.167

2019-08-09

$0.167

2019-07-10

$0.167

2019-06-12

$0.167

2019-05-10

$0.167

2019-04-10

$0.167

2019-03-08

$0.167

2019-02-08

$0.167

2019-01-11

$0.167

2018-12-12

$0.167

2018-11-09

$0.167

2018-10-10

$0.167

2018-09-13

$0.167

2018-08-10

$0.167

2018-07-11

$0.167

2018-06-08

$0.167

2018-05-10

$0.167

2018-04-11

$0.167

2018-03-09

$0.167

2018-02-09

$0.167

2018-01-11

$0.167

2017-12-08

$0.167

2017-11-10

$0.167

2017-10-11

$0.167

2017-09-08

$0.167

2017-08-09

$0.167

2017-07-11

$0.167

2017-06-08

$0.167

2017-05-09

$0.167

2017-04-11

$0.167

2017-03-09

$0.167

2017-02-09

$0.167

2017-01-11

$0.167

2016-12-08

$0.167

2016-11-08

$0.167

2016-10-11

$0.167

2016-09-08

$0.167

2016-08-09

$0.167

2016-07-07

$0.167

2016-06-09

$0.167

2016-05-10

$0.167

2016-04-07

$0.167

2016-03-09

$0.167

2016-02-10

$0.167

2016-01-12

$0.167

2015-12-09

$0.167

2015-11-09

$0.167

2015-10-08

$0.167

2015-09-09

$0.167

2015-08-11

$0.167

2015-07-16

$0.167

2011-02-08

$0.085

2010-11-08

$0.085

2010-08-03

$0.085

2010-05-04

$0.085

2010-02-09

$0.085

2009-11-03

$0.075

2009-08-04

$0.075

2009-05-05

$0.075

2009-02-03

$0.075

2008-11-04

$0.065

2008-07-31

$0.065

2008-05-01

$0.065

2008-01-31

$0.065

2007-11-01

$0.055

2007-08-02

$0.055

2007-05-03

$0.055

2007-02-01

$0.055

2006-08-03

$0.13

2006-05-04

$0.13

2006-02-02

$0.115

2005-11-03

$0.115

2005-08-04

$0.115

2005-05-05

$0.115

2005-02-03

$0.115

2004-11-03

$0.1

2004-07-29

$0.1

2004-04-29

$0.1

2004-01-29

$0.1

2003-11-07

$0.105

2003-07-31

$0.105

2003-05-01

$0.105

2003-01-30

$0.105

2002-10-31

$0.09

2002-08-01

$0.09

2002-05-02

$0.09

2002-02-01

$0.09

2001-11-01

$0.0825

2001-08-02

$0.0825

2001-05-03

$0.0825

2001-02-01

$0.0825

2000-11-02

$0.075

2000-08-03

$0.075

2000-05-04

$0.075

2000-02-03

$0.075

1999-11-04

$0.065

1999-07-29

$0.065

1999-04-29

$0.065

1999-02-04

$0.065

1998-10-29

$0.06

1998-07-30

$0.06

1998-04-30

$0.06

1998-01-29

$0.06

1997-10-30

$0.05

1997-07-31

$0.05

1997-05-01

$0.05

1997-01-30

$0.1

1996-10-31

$0.09

1996-08-01

$0.09

1996-05-02

$0.09

1996-02-01

$0.09

1995-11-02

$0.08

1995-08-03

$0.08

1995-05-01

$0.08

ACV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ACV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ACV

Stock not rated.

ACV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

ACV

ACV

ACV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ACV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ACV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1670

2019-12-02

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-11-01

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-10-01

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-08-01

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-07-01

2019-07-10

2019-07-11

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-06-03

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-05-01

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-04-01

2019-04-10

2019-04-11

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-03-01

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-02-01

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-01-02

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-11-01

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-10-01

2018-10-10

2018-10-11

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-08-01

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-07-02

2018-07-11

2018-07-12

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-06-01

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-05-01

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-04-02

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-03-01

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-02-01

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2017-12-01

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2017-11-01

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2017-10-02

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2017-09-01

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2017-07-03

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2017-06-01

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2017-05-01

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2017-03-01

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2017-02-01

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2017-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2016-11-01

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2016-10-03

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2016-09-01

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2016-08-01

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2016-07-01

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2016-05-02

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2016-04-01

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2016-03-01

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2016-01-04

2016-01-12

2016-01-14

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2015-11-02

2015-11-09

2015-11-12

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2015-10-01

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2015-09-01

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2015-07-08

2015-07-16

2015-07-20

2015-08-03

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-01-31

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-11-01

2010-11-08

2010-11-11

2010-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-07-26

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

2010-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-04-26

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

2010-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-02-01

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-10-26

2009-11-03

2009-11-05

2009-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-07-27

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

2009-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-04-27

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

2009-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-01-26

2009-02-03

2009-02-05

2009-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-10-27

2008-11-04

2008-11-06

2008-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-07-28

2008-07-31

2008-08-04

2008-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-04-28

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-01-28

2008-01-31

2008-02-04

2008-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-10-29

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-07-30

2007-08-02

2007-08-06

2007-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-04-30

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-01-25

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-20

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-07-27

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

2006-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-04-27

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2006-01-26

2006-02-02

2006-02-06

2006-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2005-10-27

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2005-07-28

2005-08-04

2005-08-08

2005-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2005-04-28

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2005-01-27

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-10-28

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-04-22

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-01-22

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

Unknown

2003-11-07

2003-11-12

2003-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-07-24

2003-07-31

2003-08-04

2003-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-04-24

2003-05-01

2003-05-05

2003-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-01-23

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-10-24

2002-10-31

2002-11-04

2002-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-07-25

2002-08-01

2002-08-05

2002-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-04-25

2002-05-02

2002-05-06

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-01-24

2002-02-01

2002-02-05

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2001-10-25

2001-11-01

2001-11-05

2001-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2001-07-26

2001-08-02

2001-08-06

2001-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2001-04-26

2001-05-03

2001-05-07

2001-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2001-01-25

2001-02-01

2001-02-05

2001-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-10-26

2000-11-02

2000-11-06

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-07-27

2000-08-03

2000-08-07

2000-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-04-27

2000-05-04

2000-05-08

2000-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-01-27

2000-02-03

2000-02-07

2000-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1999-10-27

1999-11-04

1999-11-08

1999-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1999-07-22

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1999-04-22

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1999-01-28

1999-02-04

1999-02-08

1999-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-10-22

1998-10-29

1998-11-02

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-07-23

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-04-23

1998-04-30

1998-05-04

1998-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-01-22

1998-01-29

1998-02-02

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-10-23

1997-10-30

1997-11-03

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-07-24

1997-07-31

1997-08-04

1997-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-04-24

1997-05-01

1997-05-05

1997-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-01-23

1997-01-30

1997-02-03

1997-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1996-10-24

1996-10-31

1996-11-04

1996-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1996-07-25

1996-08-01

1996-08-05

1996-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1996-04-25

1996-05-02

1996-05-06

1996-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1996-01-25

1996-02-01

1996-02-05

1996-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1995-10-26

1995-11-02

1995-11-06

1995-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1995-07-27

1995-08-03

1995-08-07

1995-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1995-04-26

1995-05-01

1995-05-05

1995-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

ACV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

