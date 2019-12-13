Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

American Church Mortgage Co.

Stock

ACMC

Price as of:

$2.01 +0.1 +5.24%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

American Church Mortgage Co. (ACMC)

ACMC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

19.90%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ACMC DARS™ Rating

ACMC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

500

Open Price

$2.01

Day's Range

$2.01 - $2.01

Previous Close

$1.91

52 week low / high

$1.81 - $2.7

Percent off 52 week high

-25.56%

ACMC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ACMC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ACMC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ACMC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ACMC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-28

$0.1

2019-07-26

$0.06

2019-01-25

$0.085

2018-10-26

$0.04

2018-07-27

$0.02

2018-04-27

$0.07

2018-01-26

$0.07

2017-10-27

$0.07

2017-07-26

$0.07

2017-04-21

$0.07

2017-01-25

$0.06

2016-10-26

$0.06

2016-07-27

$0.06

2016-04-27

$0.06

2016-01-27

$0.075

2015-10-29

$0.04

2015-07-24

$0.05

2015-04-23

$0.09

2015-01-23

$0.1

2014-10-24

$0.1

2014-07-29

$0.08

2014-04-24

$0.09

2014-01-24

$0.1

2013-10-24

$0.1

2013-07-23

$0.1

2013-04-24

$0.1

2013-01-23

$0.13

2012-10-24

$0.1

2012-07-24

$0.06

2012-04-23

$0.09

2012-01-23

$0.09

2011-10-24

$0.09

2011-07-22

$0.11

2011-04-21

$0.11

2011-01-21

$0.1

2010-10-22

$0.1

2010-07-23

$0.1

2010-04-23

$0.1

2010-01-22

$0.1

2009-10-26

$0.1

2009-07-24

$0.11

2009-04-23

$0.09

2009-01-23

$0.05

2008-10-24

$0.1

2008-07-28

$0.1

2008-05-15

$0.1

2008-04-01

$0.05

2007-11-16

$0.025

2007-08-02

$0.025

2007-04-27

$0.1625

2007-01-26

$0.159375

2006-10-27

$0.153125

2006-07-24

$0.1375

2006-04-28

$0.1375

2006-01-27

$0.14375

2005-10-28

$0.1375

2005-07-29

$0.1625

2005-04-25

$0.175

2005-01-24

$0.1875

2004-10-25

$0.165625

2004-07-23

$0.153125

2004-04-23

$0.1625

2004-01-26

$0.16875

2003-10-23

$0.153125

2003-07-24

$0.1625

2003-04-22

$0.165625

2003-01-23

$0.165625

2002-10-21

$0.1875

2002-07-25

$0.209375

2002-04-22

$0.20625

2002-01-18

$0.19375

2001-10-22

$0.2

2001-07-20

$0.225

2001-04-19

$0.2125

2001-01-24

$0.2

2000-10-23

$0.1875

2000-07-20

$0.2125

2000-03-29

$0.225

2000-01-18

$0.215625

1999-10-18

$0.228125

1999-07-20

$0.21875

1999-04-19

$0.1875

1999-01-25

$0.225

1998-10-15

$0.2125

1998-07-16

$0.23125

1998-04-09

$0.23125

1998-01-21

$0.25625

1997-10-14

$0.2375

1997-07-31

$0.22875

1997-05-01

$0.225

ACMC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ACMC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ACMC

Stock not rated.

ACMC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.19%

100.00%

0years

ACMC

News
ACMC

Research
ACMC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ACMC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ACMC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2019-10-17

2019-10-28

2019-10-29

2019-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-07-18

2019-07-26

2019-07-29

2019-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2019-01-17

2019-01-25

2019-01-28

2019-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2018-10-18

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-07-18

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-04-18

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-01-17

2018-01-26

2018-01-29

2018-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-10-19

2017-10-27

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-07-18

2017-07-26

2017-07-28

2017-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-04-12

2017-04-21

2017-04-25

2017-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-01-18

2017-01-25

2017-01-28

2017-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-10-18

2016-10-26

2016-10-28

2016-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-07-20

2016-07-27

2016-07-30

2016-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-04-21

2016-04-27

2016-05-01

2016-05-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-01-20

2016-01-27

2016-01-26

2016-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-10-22

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-07-16

2015-07-24

2015-07-28

2015-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2015-04-16

2015-04-23

2015-04-27

2015-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-01-15

2015-01-23

2015-01-27

2015-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-07-21

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-04-17

2014-04-24

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-04-16

2014-10-24

2014-10-28

2014-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-01-16

2014-01-24

2014-01-28

2014-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-17

2013-10-24

2013-10-28

2013-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-07-11

2013-07-23

2013-07-25

2013-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-04-16

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-01-16

2013-01-23

2013-01-26

2013-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-10-11

2012-10-24

2012-10-26

2012-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-07-12

2012-07-24

2012-07-26

2012-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-04-12

2012-04-23

2012-04-25

2012-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-01-13

2012-01-23

2012-01-25

2012-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-10-13

2011-10-24

2011-10-26

2011-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-07-13

2011-07-22

2011-07-26

2011-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-04-14

2011-04-21

2011-04-26

2011-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-01-12

2011-01-21

2011-01-25

2011-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-10-19

2010-10-22

2010-10-26

2010-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-07-15

2010-07-23

2010-07-27

2010-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-04-16

2010-04-23

2010-04-27

2010-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2010-01-22

2010-01-26

2010-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-10-15

2009-10-26

2009-10-28

2009-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2009-07-15

2009-07-24

2009-07-28

2009-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-04-16

2009-04-23

2009-04-27

2009-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-01-15

2009-01-23

2009-01-27

2009-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-10-24

2008-10-24

2008-09-30

2008-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-07-24

2008-07-28

2008-06-30

2008-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-03-31

2008-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-03-31

2008-04-01

2007-12-31

2008-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2007-11-15

2007-11-16

2007-09-30

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2007-08-01

2007-08-02

2007-06-30

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2007-04-25

2007-04-27

2007-03-31

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1594

2007-01-24

2007-01-26

2006-12-31

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1531

2006-10-25

2006-10-27

2006-09-30

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2006-07-20

2006-07-24

2006-06-30

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-03-31

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1438

2006-01-25

2006-01-27

2005-12-31

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2005-10-26

2005-10-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-06-30

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2005-04-21

2005-04-25

2005-03-31

2005-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2005-01-20

2005-01-24

2004-12-31

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1656

2004-10-21

2004-10-25

2004-09-30

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1531

2004-07-21

2004-07-23

2004-06-30

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2004-04-21

2004-04-23

2004-03-31

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1688

2004-01-22

2004-01-26

2003-12-31

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1531

2003-10-21

2003-10-23

2003-09-30

2003-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2003-07-17

2003-07-24

2003-06-30

2003-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1656

2003-04-17

2003-04-22

2003-03-31

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1656

2003-01-21

2003-01-23

2002-12-31

2003-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2002-10-17

2002-10-21

2002-09-30

2002-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2094

2002-07-23

2002-07-25

2002-06-30

2002-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2063

Unknown

2002-04-22

2002-03-31

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

2002-01-16

2002-01-18

2001-12-31

2002-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-10-19

2001-10-22

2001-09-30

2001-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2001-07-18

2001-07-20

2001-06-30

2001-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2001-04-17

2001-04-19

2001-03-31

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-01-22

2001-01-24

2000-12-31

2001-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

Unknown

2000-10-23

2000-09-30

2000-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2000-07-18

2000-07-20

2000-06-30

2000-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-04-18

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2156

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

1999-12-31

2000-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2281

1999-10-14

1999-10-18

1999-09-30

1999-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2188

1999-07-19

1999-07-20

1999-06-30

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

1999-04-15

1999-04-19

1999-03-31

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-01-21

1999-01-25

1998-12-31

1999-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-09-30

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2313

1998-07-14

1998-07-16

1998-06-30

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2313

1998-04-07

1998-04-09

1998-03-31

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2563

1998-01-20

1998-01-21

1997-12-31

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

1997-09-26

1997-10-14

1997-09-30

1997-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2288

Unknown

1997-07-31

1997-06-30

1997-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

Unknown

1997-05-01

1997-03-31

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2406

1997-01-09

Unknown

1997-01-01

1997-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2318

1996-10-09

Unknown

1996-09-30

1996-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

ACMC

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X