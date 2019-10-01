Best Dividend Stocks
Aceto Corp.

Stock

ACETQ

Price as of:

$0.11 +0.01 +10.0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
i
Aceto Corp.(ACETQ) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Aceto Corp. by scrolling below.
ACETQ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS -$0.85

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

ACETQ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,900

Open Price

$0.08

Day's Range

$0.08 - $0.11

Previous Close

$0.1

52 week low / high

$0.04 - $2.5

Percent off 52 week high

-95.60%

ACETQ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ACETQ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ACETQ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ACETQ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-09-21

$0.01

2018-06-07

$0.01

2018-03-08

$0.065

2017-12-15

$0.065

2017-09-07

$0.065

2017-06-07

$0.065

2017-03-08

$0.065

2016-12-08

$0.065

2016-09-07

$0.065

2016-06-07

$0.06

2016-03-09

$0.06

2015-12-15

$0.06

2015-09-17

$0.06

2015-06-09

$0.06

2015-03-10

$0.06

2014-12-11

$0.06

2014-09-11

$0.06

2014-06-10

$0.06

2014-03-11

$0.06

2013-12-12

$0.06

2013-09-12

$0.06

2013-06-12

$0.055

2013-03-13

$0.055

2012-12-13

$0.055

2012-09-13

$0.055

2012-06-07

$0.1

2011-12-23

$0.1

2011-06-09

$0.1

2010-12-22

$0.1

2010-06-10

$0.1

2009-12-22

$0.1

2009-06-11

$0.1

2008-12-17

$0.1

2008-06-12

$0.1

2007-12-19

$0.1

2007-06-14

$0.1

2006-12-20

$0.075

2006-06-15

$0.075

2005-12-21

$0.075

2005-06-16

$0.075

2004-12-21

$0.05

2004-06-10

$0.056666666666666664

2003-12-15

$0.03777777777777778

2003-06-12

$0.051111111111111114

2002-12-16

$0.034074074074074076

2002-06-13

$0.047407407407407405

2001-12-17

$0.047407407407407405

2001-06-14

$0.047407407407407405

2000-12-15

$0.044444444444444446

2000-06-15

$0.044444444444444446

1999-12-16

$0.044444444444444446

1999-06-11

$0.03851851851851852

1998-12-17

$0.03851851851851852

1998-06-12

$0.03851851851851852

1997-12-15

$0.035555555555555556

1997-06-12

$0.035555555555555556

1996-12-12

$0.035555555555555556

1996-06-13

$0.035555555555555556

1995-12-14

$0.035555555555555556

1995-06-15

$0.035555555555555556

ACETQ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ACETQ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ACETQ

Stock not rated.

ACETQ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

ACETQ

ACETQ

ACETQ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ACETQ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ACETQ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0100

2018-09-06

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-05-03

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2018-02-01

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2017-12-07

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2017-08-24

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2017-05-04

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2017-02-02

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2016-08-25

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-05-05

2016-06-07

2016-06-09

2016-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-02-04

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-12-03

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-09-10

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-05-07

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-02-05

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-12-04

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-09-04

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-05-08

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-02-06

2014-03-11

2014-03-13

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-12-05

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-08-28

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2013-05-09

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2013-02-07

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-12-06

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-09-06

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-04

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2011-12-09

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2012-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2011-05-06

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2010-12-03

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2011-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2010-05-07

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2009-12-10

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2009-05-08

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2008-12-05

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2009-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2008-05-09

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2007-12-10

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2007-05-10

2007-06-14

2007-06-18

2007-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2006-12-08

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2007-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2006-05-08

2006-06-15

2006-06-19

2006-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2005-12-02

2005-12-21

2005-12-23

2006-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2005-05-06

2005-06-16

2005-06-20

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2004-12-03

2004-12-21

2004-12-24

2005-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0567

2004-05-10

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0378

2003-12-04

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0511

2003-05-09

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0341

2002-12-05

2002-12-16

2002-12-18

2003-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0474

2002-06-06

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0474

2001-12-06

2001-12-17

2001-12-19

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0474

2001-05-31

2001-06-14

2001-06-18

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0444

2000-12-07

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0444

2000-06-08

2000-06-15

2000-06-19

2000-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0444

1999-12-03

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0385

1999-06-04

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0385

1998-12-11

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0385

1998-03-17

1998-06-12

1998-06-16

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0356

1997-12-04

1997-12-15

1997-12-17

1998-01-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0356

1997-06-05

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0356

1996-12-05

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0356

1996-06-06

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0356

1995-12-07

1995-12-14

1995-12-18

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0356

1995-06-09

1995-06-15

1995-06-19

1995-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

ACETQ

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

