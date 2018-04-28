Best Dividend Stocks
Aberdeen Emrg Mkts Smlr Co Oppts Fd Inc

Stock

ABE

Price as of:

$14.69 +0.34 +2.37%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Aberdeen Emrg Mkts Smlr Co Oppts Fd Inc(ABE) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Aberdeen Emrg Mkts Smlr Co Oppts Fd Inc by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Aberdeen Emrg Mkts Smlr Co Oppts Fd Inc (ABE)

ABE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ABE DARS™ Rating

ABE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.69

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,200

Open Price

$14.45

Day's Range

$14.45 - $14.86

Previous Close

$14.35

52 week low / high

$12.7 - $15.82

Percent off 52 week high

-7.14%

ABE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ABE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

ABE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ABE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-12-28

$0.07432

2017-07-20

$0.1293

2016-07-19

$0.1005

2014-12-29

$0.20779

2014-07-17

$0.0007

2014-07-17

$0.0063

2013-12-18

$0.17209

2013-12-18

$0.17322

2013-12-18

$5.68085

2013-07-29

$0.268754

2012-12-27

$0.12221

2012-07-27

$0.311

2011-12-28

$0.03342

2011-07-27

$0.27024

2000-08-09

$0.25

1999-09-08

$0.16

1998-09-09

$0.31

1997-12-29

$0.03

1997-12-29

$0.12

1996-12-27

$0.09

1995-12-27

$0.09

1995-09-13

$0.01

1994-12-21

$0.02

ABE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ABE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ABE

Stock not rated.

ABE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.93%

0%

0years

ABE

ABE

ABE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ABE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

ABE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0743

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1293

2017-07-12

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1005

2016-07-12

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2078

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0063

2014-07-10

2014-07-17

2014-07-21

2014-07-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0007

2014-07-10

2014-07-17

2014-07-21

2014-07-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.6809

2013-12-06

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-01-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1732

2013-12-06

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1721

2013-12-06

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-01-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2688

2013-07-10

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1222

2012-12-21

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3110

2012-07-13

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0334

2011-12-22

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2702

2011-07-14

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2500

Unknown

2000-08-09

2000-08-11

2000-08-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1600

Unknown

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-09-24

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-01-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3100

1998-08-12

1998-09-09

1998-09-11

1998-09-25

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

1997-12-10

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

1997-12-10

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

1996-12-20

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

1995-12-15

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

1995-08-15

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0200

1994-12-14

1994-12-21

1994-12-28

1995-01-13

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

ABE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X