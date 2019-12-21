Telular Corp. (WRLS) - this company designs, develops, and distributes products and services that utilize wireless networks to provide data and voice connectivity among people and machines primarily in the United States. Its product and service offerings has the pervasiveness and data transport capabilities of wireless phone networks in order to replace functionality historically provided by wireline communications networks. The company's products and services bridge the gap between traditional, wireline equipment, and wireless phone networks, as well as replace the wireline network while providing flexibility and security of wireless connectivity. Telular Corporation designs, produces, and sells products, as well as delivers machine-to-machine and event monitoring services, such as its TELGUARD and TankLink services, which are delivered via certain of the company's terminal products. In addition, it distributes its fixed cellular terminal (FCT) products in Latin America and the United States. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.