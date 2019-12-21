Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Telular Corp

Stock

WRLS

Price as of:

$10.25 -0.3 -2.84%

Industry

Wireless Communications

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Wireless Communications /

Telular Corp (WRLS)

WRLS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WRLS DARS™ Rating

WRLS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,400

Open Price

$10.25

Day's Range

$10.25 - $10.25

Previous Close

$10.55

52 week low / high

$8.06 - $11.21

Percent off 52 week high

-8.56%

WRLS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WRLS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade WRLS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WRLS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WRLS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

WRLS Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

WRLS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

WRLS

News
WRLS

Research
WRLS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WRLS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for WRLS

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

WRLS

Dividend History

There are no payout history for WRLS

WRLS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Telular Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WRLS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Wireless Communications

Telular Corp. (WRLS) - this company designs, develops, and distributes products and services that utilize wireless networks to provide data and voice connectivity among people and machines primarily in the United States. Its product and service offerings has the pervasiveness and data transport capabilities of wireless phone networks in order to replace functionality historically provided by wireline communications networks. The company's products and services bridge the gap between traditional, wireline equipment, and wireless phone networks, as well as replace the wireline network while providing flexibility and security of wireless connectivity. Telular Corporation designs, produces, and sells products, as well as delivers machine-to-machine and event monitoring services, such as its TELGUARD and TankLink services, which are delivered via certain of the company's terminal products. In addition, it distributes its fixed cellular terminal (FCT) products in Latin America and the United States. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X