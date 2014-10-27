Best Dividend Stocks
Telefonica Brasil SA (ADR)

Stock

VIV

Price as of:

$9.8 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Wireless Communications

Telefonica Brasil SA (ADR) (VIV)

Telefonica Brasil SA (ADR) (VIV)

VIV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.78

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

VIV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

184,711

Open Price

$9.92

Day's Range

$9.66 - $9.94

Previous Close

$9.42

52 week low / high

$9.0 - $14.68

Percent off 52 week high

-35.83%

VIV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VIV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VIV

Compare VIV to Popular Screens

locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade VIV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

VIV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VIV's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2011-04-06

$1.638908

2011-04-06

$1.525939

2011-01-03

$0.147451

2011-01-03

$0.135632

2010-03-01

$0.500914

2010-03-01

$0.53821

2010-01-04

$0.063131

2010-01-04

$0.065227

2009-03-20

$0.401023

2007-11-13

$1.79539

2007-11-13

$0.20283

2007-05-01

$0.19642

2007-04-04

$0.73784

2007-01-03

$0.10665

2006-11-17

$1.12181

2006-11-17

$0.29899

2006-05-30

$1.06755

2006-05-30

$0.22499

2006-01-03

$0.30333

VIV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VIV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VIV

Metric

VIV Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

VIV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

VIV

VIV

VIV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VIV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2011

2010

2009

2007

2006

VIV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.5259

Unknown

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-11-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.6389

Unknown

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-06-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1356

Unknown

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-11-14

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1475

Unknown

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-06-15

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.5382

Unknown

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5009

Unknown

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-04-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0652

Unknown

2010-01-04

2010-01-06

2010-11-02

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.0631

Unknown

2010-01-04

2010-01-06

2010-04-27

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.4010

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-12-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2028

Unknown

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-11

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$1.7954

Unknown

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1964

Unknown

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-06-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.7378

Unknown

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

2007-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1067

Unknown

2007-01-03

2007-01-04

2007-06-06

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2990

Unknown

2006-11-17

2006-11-21

2006-12-19

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$1.1218

Unknown

2006-11-17

2006-11-21

2006-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2250

Unknown

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-30

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$1.0676

Unknown

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3033

Unknown

2006-01-03

2006-01-05

2006-07-03

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

VIV

Investor Resources

Learn more about Telefonica Brasil SA (ADR) on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

VIV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Wireless Communications

Vivo Participacoes S.A. (VIV) - this company provides cellular telecommunications services in Brazil. It provides voice and ancillary services, including voicemail and voicemail notification, call forwarding, three-way calling, caller identification, short messaging, limitation on the number of used minutes, cellular chat room, and data service, such as wireless application protocol service. The company also offers direct access to the Internet through data cards, as well as provides multimedia message service and mobile execution environment, which enables the wireless devices to download applications and execute them on the mobile with a user interface that contains icons on the wireless device to identify the services, such as voice mail, downloads, and text messaging. In addition, it provides roaming services through agreements with local cellular service providers in Brazil and other countries, which allow its subscribers to make and receive calls while out of its concession areas; and certain interactivity services with radio and television providers, allowing clients to listen to radio stations and watch TV channels. Further, the company sells GSM and WCDMA devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and netbooks through its stores and authorized dealers. As of December 31, 2009, it operated 336 sales outlets in Brazil. Vivo Participacoes S.A. was formerly known as Telesp Celular Participacoes S.A. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Vivo Participacoes S.A. operates as a subsidairy of Telefonica, S.A.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

X