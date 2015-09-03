Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Turkcell

Stock

TKC

Price as of:

$5.17 +0.47 +10.09%

Industry

Wireless Communications

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Wireless Communications /

Turkcell (TKC)

TKC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.02%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.14

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

18.83%

EPS $0.74

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TKC DARS™ Rating

TKC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

63,139

Open Price

$5.26

Day's Range

$5.13 - $5.26

Previous Close

$5.13

52 week low / high

$4.47 - $6.31

Percent off 52 week high

-18.70%

TKC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TKC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TKC

Compare TKC to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Technology Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade TKC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TKC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TKC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-31

$0.140119

2018-12-17

$0.115943

2018-09-17

$0.077578

2018-06-18

$0.128763

2017-12-15

$0.251355

2017-09-15

$0.276076

2017-06-15

$0.253977

2015-04-01

$1.435462

2010-05-14

$0.590612

2009-05-14

$0.788936

2008-05-19

$0.589881

2007-04-11

$0.4731

2006-05-24

$0.43536

2005-05-12

$0.304

1998-05-27

$1.0

1998-02-25

$1.0

1997-11-25

$2.0

1997-08-27

$2.0

1997-05-28

$1.9

1997-02-26

$1.7

1996-11-26

$1.7

1996-08-28

$1.7

1996-05-29

$1.7

1996-02-27

$1.7

1995-11-28

$1.7

1995-08-29

$1.7

1995-05-24

$1.7

TKC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TKC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TKC

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

TKC Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

TKC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-43.61%

0.00%

0years

TKC

News
TKC

Research
TKC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TKC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2015

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TKC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1401

Unknown

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1159

Unknown

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0776

Unknown

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-09-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1288

Unknown

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2514

Unknown

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2761

Unknown

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2540

Unknown

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.4355

Unknown

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-05-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5906

Unknown

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-05-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7889

Unknown

2009-05-14

2009-05-18

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5899

Unknown

2008-05-19

2008-05-21

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4731

Unknown

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4354

Unknown

2006-05-24

2006-05-26

2006-06-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3040

Unknown

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$1.0000

1998-04-23

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

1998-01-22

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1997-10-24

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1997-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1997-08-21

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9000

1997-05-23

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7000

1997-01-24

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7000

1996-10-24

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7000

1996-08-15

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7000

1996-04-19

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7000

1996-01-18

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7000

1995-10-26

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1995-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7000

1995-08-17

1995-08-29

1995-08-31

1995-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7000

1995-04-20

1995-05-24

1995-05-31

1995-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

TKC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Turkcell on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TKC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Wireless Communications

Turkcell- (TKC)-engages in the establishment and operation of Global System for Mobile Communications network, primarily in Turkey. As of December 31, 2006 it served 31.8 million post-paid and pre-paid customers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X