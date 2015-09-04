Best Dividend Stocks
China Unicom

Stock

CHU

Price as of:

$8.94 -0.02 -0.22%

Industry

Wireless Communications

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
China Unicom (CHU)

China Unicom (CHU)

CHU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.18

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

30.94%

EPS $0.58

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CHU DARS™ Rating

CHU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

140,346

Open Price

$8.95

Day's Range

$8.91 - $8.97

Previous Close

$8.96

52 week low / high

$8.45 - $13.66

Percent off 52 week high

-34.55%

CHU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CHU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

CHU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CHU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-15

$0.178896

2018-05-15

$0.073447

2016-05-13

$0.23457

2015-05-11

$0.294273

2014-04-21

$0.234075

2013-05-21

$0.174165

2012-05-29

$0.142333

2011-05-16

$0.110539

2010-05-04

$0.210465

2009-06-03

$0.263771

2008-05-08

$0.28539

2007-05-03

$0.23396

2006-05-04

$0.13711

CHU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CHU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CHU

Metric

CHU Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

CHU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.64%

143.57%

0years

CHU

CHU

CHU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CHU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

CHU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1789

Unknown

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-06-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0734

Unknown

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2346

Unknown

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2943

Unknown

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-06-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2341

Unknown

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-05-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1742

Unknown

2013-05-21

2013-05-23

2013-06-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1423

Unknown

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1105

Unknown

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-07-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2105

Unknown

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

2010-06-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2638

Unknown

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2854

Unknown

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-06-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2340

Unknown

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-06-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1371

Unknown

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-06-19

Income

Regular

Annual

CHU

Investor Resources

Learn more about China Unicom on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CHU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Wireless Communications

China Unicom- (CHU)-offers a range of telecommunications services in China. As of December 31, 2006, China Unicom served 105.873 million GSM cellular subscribers and 36.493 million CDMA cellular subscribers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. China Unicom Limited is a subsidiary of China Unicom (BVI) Limited.

