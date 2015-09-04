Best Dividend Stocks
China Telecom Corp Ltd ADR (Sponsored) Repstg H Shs

Stock

CHA

Price as of:

$39.62 +0.11 +0.28%

Industry

Telecom Services Foreign

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Telecom Services Foreign /

China Telecom Corp Ltd ADR (Sponsored) Repstg H Shs (CHA)

CHA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.64%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.44

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

38.09%

EPS $3.78

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

CHA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$39.62

Quote Time

Today's Volume

30,537

Open Price

$39.55

Day's Range

$39.36 - $39.64

Previous Close

$39.51

52 week low / high

$37.62 - $57.09

Percent off 52 week high

-30.60%

CHA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CHA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CHA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CHA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-31

$1.438894

2018-05-30

$1.318656

2017-05-24

$1.210173

2016-06-02

$1.1025

2015-05-28

$1.103012

2014-06-02

$1.102955

2013-05-31

$0.98604

2012-06-01

$0.986231

2011-04-14

$0.982999

2010-04-20

$0.981247

2009-04-21

$0.986803

2008-04-24

$1.08786

2007-04-24

$1.08681

2006-04-18

$0.96587

2000-06-12

$0.15

2000-03-15

$0.15

1999-12-15

$0.1

1999-09-15

$0.05

1999-06-16

$0.05

1999-03-17

$0.05

1998-12-16

$0.05

1998-09-16

$0.05

1998-06-17

$0.05

1998-03-18

$0.05

1997-12-17

$0.05

1997-09-17

$0.05

1997-06-11

$0.05

1997-03-19

$0.05

1996-12-18

$0.05

1996-09-11

$0.05

1996-06-12

$0.05

1996-03-13

$0.05

1995-12-13

$0.05

1995-09-13

$0.05

1995-06-14

$0.05

CHA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CHA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CHA

Metric

CHA Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CHA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.28%

9.12%

2years

CHA

News
CHA

Research
CHA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CHA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CHA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.4389

Unknown

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-08-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3187

Unknown

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2102

Unknown

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1025

Unknown

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-07-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1030

Unknown

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-07-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1030

Unknown

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-07-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9860

Unknown

2013-05-31

2013-06-04

2013-07-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9862

Unknown

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-07-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9830

Unknown

2011-04-14

2011-04-18

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9812

Unknown

2010-04-20

2010-04-22

2010-07-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9868

Unknown

2009-04-21

2009-04-23

2009-07-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0879

Unknown

2008-04-24

2008-04-28

2008-06-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0868

Unknown

2007-04-24

2007-04-26

2007-06-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9659

Unknown

2006-04-18

2006-04-20

2006-06-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1500

2000-05-18

2000-06-12

2000-06-14

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-02-17

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-11-18

1999-12-15

1999-12-17

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-08-19

1999-09-15

1999-09-17

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-05-20

1999-06-16

1999-06-18

1999-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-02-18

1999-03-17

1999-03-19

1999-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-11-19

1998-12-16

1998-12-18

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-08-20

1998-09-16

1998-09-18

1998-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-05-21

1998-06-17

1998-06-19

1998-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-02-19

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-11-20

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1998-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-08-21

1997-09-17

1997-09-19

1997-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-05-15

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-02-20

1997-03-19

1997-03-21

1997-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-11-21

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-08-15

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-05-16

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-02-15

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-11-16

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-08-17

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-05-18

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

CHA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Telecom Services Foreign

No company description available.

X