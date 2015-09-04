This table allows you to know how fast CHA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-05-31 $1.438894 2018-05-30 $1.318656 2017-05-24 $1.210173 2016-06-02 $1.1025 2015-05-28 $1.103012 2014-06-02 $1.102955 2013-05-31 $0.98604 2012-06-01 $0.986231 2011-04-14 $0.982999 2010-04-20 $0.981247 2009-04-21 $0.986803 2008-04-24 $1.08786 2007-04-24 $1.08681 2006-04-18 $0.96587 2000-06-12 $0.15 2000-03-15 $0.15 1999-12-15 $0.1 1999-09-15 $0.05 1999-06-16 $0.05 1999-03-17 $0.05 1998-12-16 $0.05 1998-09-16 $0.05 1998-06-17 $0.05 1998-03-18 $0.05 1997-12-17 $0.05 1997-09-17 $0.05 1997-06-11 $0.05 1997-03-19 $0.05 1996-12-18 $0.05 1996-09-11 $0.05 1996-06-12 $0.05 1996-03-13 $0.05 1995-12-13 $0.05 1995-09-13 $0.05 1995-06-14 $0.05